Bulls and Panthers find their prey in Mount Isa cricket competition

Stand in Panthers skipper Dom Clark has lead his side to a comprehensive victory with both bat and ball against the Cavaliers over the weekend. After wining the toss and electing to bowl, the Cavaliers may have been questioning their decision with the scores at 0-98 after 12. Captain Clark was the first man to go for a rapid fire 68 which included five sixes. However the momentum shifted quickly thanks to some handy bowling from Wellington 3-14 off seven and Moro 5-14 off seven to make sure the Panthers lost wickets at regular intervals. Only other opener, Nick Donker (64) would trouble the scorers with the Panthers all out for 191. At the change of innings the Cavaliers were in dire straights with their top order collapsing to 3-5 off four overs due to a swinging red king in overcast conditions. The Panthers began to believe they could win after Burri (4-17 off 7) removed the dangerous Peters for a golden duck chopping onto his stumps. Then shortly after captain Wellington (7) reminded everyone that cricket was a gentlemen's game, deciding to walk after being given not out after a clear glove to the keeper. The Cavaliers couldn't recover from 4-18 and only Van Zyl would provide resistance with his 42. Cavaliers finished all out 145 losing by 46 runs with Pritchard finishing his figures on 3-32 off six. Pritchard said he felt as if he was peaking at the right time. "I'm bowling better each and every week, some of my balls turned square and the batsman had no clue how to handle me," Pritchard said. RELATED NEWS:Black Stars and Cavaliers to fight for the remaining finals spot RELATED NEWS: Cavaliers and Bulls top the Mount Isa Cricket T20 table In the remaining match the Bulls have bullied their way to an unlikely victory against the Black Stars defending just 160. Winning the toss and self inserting the Bulls batsman Hall (30) Faisal (39) Melwin (31) and Morresby 28 not out all made starts but did not go to raise the bat. Black Stars Stewart was the pick of the bowlers with 1-26 from his six. Only needing 161 for victory the Black Stars were cautious in their approach. Bulls speedster Hussein returned to his ways (3-26 off six) clean bowling both openers Conlan (1) and Iles (6). Cullis (39) Cameron (22) and Bateman (22) would steady the ship batting patiently. Black Stars batsman Scott Kyle said it was pretty tough going after the rain and without the grass being mowed most of the runs were ones and twos for both sides. "We felt like 160 was definitely chasable, but well done to the Bulls they bowled well," Kyle said. The Bulls held on in the end bowling the Stars out for 152 leaving them eight runs short. This week the Cavaliers play Black Stars at Sunset while the Panthers take on the Bulls at Captain Cook. READ MORE: Warrigals make title claim while Euros power proves too much While you are here, subscribe to our weekly email newsletter delivered to your inbox at 6am every Friday.

