Year in review May-June

Mount Isa's fabled didgeridoo master William Barton won a lifetime achievement award in May for his musicianship. Barton, a proud Kalkadoon man, took out the Australia Council Don Banks Music Award, named for the the Australian concert and jazz composer. Accepting the award, Barton said the decision to become a musician was in his DNA, as the son of opera singer Delmae Burton. "I do remember pivotal moments as a child and young adult, I had the privilege of being out on country with my uncles and aunties and mum and dad would take me out and experience that rugged beauty of the Argylla and Selwyn Ranges," Barton said. "The mum that was implanted in my soul came from mum playing classical music to me as a child and before I was born." The only Nobel Peace Prize won by an Australian organisation was on display in Mount Isa. In 2017 the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) took out the Nobel prize and ICAN board member Dr Marianne Harrison was in town with the Peace Prize medal and to explain what they won it for. She was there as as part of a celebration organised by the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom who had successfully lobbied Mount Isa City Council to sign the ICAN Cities Appeal, the first council in Queensland to do so, and joining cities such as Paris, London, New York and even Moscow. The Royal Flying Doctor Service took the next step in its statewide infrastructure plan, announcing its plans in May for a new aeromedical base in Mount Isa to service regional, rural and remote Queensland. The new, built-for-purpose base will replace the existing, 60-year-old facility and allow Flying Doctor crews to deliver even greater levels of patient care. New additions to the Australian Age of Dinosaurs museum are expected to drive more tourists to Winton and its surrounds. The Australian Age of Dinosaurs' Dynamic Destination Project was officially opened in May with about 300 people from across the region and interstate attending the events. The project includes the March of the Titanosaurs exhibition housing Australia's best preserved sauropod tracksite, the Gondwana Stars Observatory and two life-sized bronze sauropods at the exhibition entrance. Stop talking and act, says Carpentaria mayor and North West ROC chair Jack Bawden.Cr Bawden was speaking after the Western Alliance of Councils meeting wrapped up in Richmond in May and he and the other western leaders are calling on governments to take action to fix the problems of the west. Lack of population is our issue. If we grow our population, we can demand better services and it takes the pressure off local government," Cr Bawden said. "You don't see Cairns or Townsville advocating to run a fibre optic cable or run a TV broadcast service, that doesn't happen because the population is there and the service provider just provides the service." Mount Isa will get new technology construction jobs to deliver the proposed innovative North West Queensland Hybrid Power Project. The project combines Vast Solar's modular tower concentrating solar thermal power technology with photovoltaic, battery and gas engine generator. Minister for Energy Mick de Brenni said the call was out for Queenslanders to build what could be Australia's largest hybrid generator, generating 50 megawatts of cleaner, cheaper energy. "Our publicly owned generator Stanwell is partnering with Vast Solar to develop feasibility options for electrifying the resources sector with dispatchable, low-cost, reliable clean energy," he said. A Mount Isa man dependent on dialysis pleaded with the premier to "let him live". Min Gaulai, 64, is a proud Torres Strait Islander who has called Mount Isa home for 40 years. He is a lifelong worker who retired due to illness with the red dust in his blood but for reasons beyond his control, he's been unwillingly displaced to Cairns for 18 months. Battling several chronic health conditions, Min first faced critical renal failure in 2019 - with no available dialysis spots in Mount Isa, he had to decide: move or die. With his devastated loved ones crowded around his hospital bed, he packed his bags. Min is currently around 14th on the wait list for dialysis in Mount Isa. The North West Hospital and Health Service administered the first Pfizer vaccination in the region in May. NWHHS registered nurse and microbiologist Pradeep Varanasi was the first person to put his hand up for the shot, taking the first opportunity to protect himself, his patients, and his community as Queensland moves to a full scale Pfizer and Moderna vaccination program. It took over a year of unforseen repairs but the Mount Isa Civic Centre was officially reopened. Mount Isa City Council had to close the facility in April last year due to safety risks and as they opened up the building, council found a repair headache that cost ratepayers over $800,000 to fix. The main issue was soffit, the underside of the architectural structures some of which had collapsed with the rest in danger of collapse. MineX Mount Isa wrapped up in June after two big days at Buchanan Park and organisers Commerce North West hailed it as a success. Commerce North West president Emma Harman said she was feeling a mixture of relief, happiness and tiredness after the event. "A few weeks ago we were worried whether we had done enough, but I'm delighted by how it has come together and the positive feedback was great," Ms Harman said. Ms Harman said the Covid lockdown a week out from the event almost threw a spanner in the works. Long queues outside the entrance and a packed-out Buchanan Park carpark were testament to a great return for the Mount Isa Show after missing out last year. It was worth the wait as the action was packed inside with plenty to choose from all ends of the Showgrounds including dinosaurs, motorcycle action, bronco branding, the Night of the Horse show, Dogwood Dags galore and a truly amazing Lego collection from local man Phillip Kemp.

