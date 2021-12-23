Year in review Jul-Aug

news, local-news,

The North West Hospital and Health Service administrator says there will be no job losses as a result of his arrival. Health Minister Yvette D'Ath appointed former Queensland Health Director-General Michael Walsh as Administrator in place of the North West Hospital and Health Service Board for six months after Ms D'Ath issued a show cause notice to board members with chair Paul Woodhouse resigning after 10 years. Though Robbie Katter said the real problem was there not enough money to provide services Mr Walsh said there was an increase in the state budget. "There is no truth the budget is going down and people in the service should be confident about their jobs," Mr Walsh said. "The budget for 21-22 goes up $7 million from $200m to $207m." A German-trained doctor who turned Mount Isa into a training ground for rural doctors was named a 'Legend of the Bush' at the Rural Doctors Association of Queensland conference on the Gold Coast. Dr Ulrich Orda got the honour, acknowledging his significant service to north west Qld since arriving in Mount Isa from Europe in 2008 with wife Sabine and children. Dr Orda was described as a tireless campaigner for better working conditions for rural doctors, leading by example providing care to remote patients in extreme events. The Cloncurry version of Australian Survivor played on TV screens but the impact on the town will be felt for a long time. Australian Survivor's sixth season was filmed in Cloncurry and Mayor Greg Campbell played one of the video clips advertising the series to a MITEZ forum in Mount Isa which highlighted contestants and showed the background scenes used. Cr Campbell said when the Queensland government made the original announcement there was talk of a $15m benefit to the state and Cloncurry would get at least a third. "That's well and truly the mark that was hit and just on (postcode) 4824 businesses it's just shy of $5m in Cloncurry," he said. "That doesn't include the hire car companies, the fuel companies whose head offices are away but that money still turned over in Cloncurry." Mount Isa Mines employee Bonnie Anderson was named North Queensland winner of the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year, presented to an apprentice who has been outstanding in all aspects of their training. Ms Anderson won in the 60th annual Queensland Training awards, recognising significant contribution to training during a challenging time. Minister for Training Di Farmer said Bonnie won the Apprentice of the Year for her commitment to a Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician. "After four years in real estate, Bonnie was keen to get out from behind a desk and find a more physical, hands-on career," Ms Farmer said. "As the daughter of a dual-tradesperson, Bonnie decided to take the leap and apply for an apprenticeship through Glencore's Queensland Metals Apprenticeship Program - and in July 2020 she became a fully-qualified electrician. Mount Isa wrapped up a successful Naidoc Week with the street march on Friday followed by the Mob FM Family Fun Day at the Skate Park. Over 400 people marched from Outback at Isa to the Park after enjoying breakfast on Friday. This year's NAIDOC theme is Heal Country which calls for greater protections for lands, waters, sacred and cultural heritage sites. The NWHHS said their staff had a great time with the Mount Isa community at the Family Fun Day, which featured live entertainment, and food, information, and arts and crafts stalls. Mount Isa police named the killer in the cold case of the murder of Patricia Rose Carlton in 1983. On October 1 1983 a routine police patrol found Ms Carlton unconscious and seriously injured in the carpark at the Isa Hotel. She died later that day. Forensic evidence indicated she was killed in the carpark. She had been brutally beaten with a large metal pipe and had a stone inserted in her vagina. Kelvin Condren was wrongfully convicted of her murder but following revelations in a 2019 book police have now named Andrew Christopher Albury as the killer. Albury is already jailed for life in Darwin for another murder. Mount Isa's next magistrate has said his appointment was the honour of a lifetime. Irish-born Eoin Mac Giolla Ri (pronounced "owen magillery") will serve as Mount Isa magistrate for a period of years beginning in December to replace current magistrate Trinity McGarvie after spending six months as a magistrate in Brisbane. Magistrate Mac Giolla Ri was welcomed to the bench in a ceremony by Queensland Chief Magistrate Terry Gardiner and Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman. A week out, Mount Isa City Council cancelled the Isa Street Festival due to be held Wednesday, August 11. The cancellation of the popular Rodeo Week is a further blow to the city following the cancellation a day earlier of the Tuesday night concert at the rugby grounds due to the unavailability of headline act Daryl Braithwaite who is stuck in lockdown. The Mount Isa Mines Rodeo has wrapped up after four days of world-class rodeo competition with Australia's top cowboys and competitors thrilling big crowds with spectacular skill and courage. Isa Rodeo CEO Natalie Flecker said the competitors, rodeo fans and entertainment artists were thrilled to be back participating in a live event after missing out in 2020. Mount Isa mourned the death of one of its great volunteers. Joyce Nielsen was laid to rest in August after a funeral mass at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. For almost four decades Ms Nielsen has helped raise millions of dollars by collecting scrap metal, selling raffle tickets and holding barbecues in Mount Isa. They have been sworn political enemies for four decades but Bob Katter and Tony McGrady have shaken hands on something they both agree about - keeping the Mount Isa Mines copper operation going. Mr Katter paid a visit to Mr McGrady's house in rodeo week to thank the former Labor state minister for his work in keeping the smelter operations going in the lead-up to the last state election.

