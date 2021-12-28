Sporting year in review May-June

news, local-news,

The 46th annual Gregory River Canoe Marathon was a huge success on the Mayday weekend with 172 paddlers participating. This year there was a large contingent of paddlers from as far away as Tweed Heads and Echuca. The diversity in age and craft was amazing, with paddlers in the long course as young as 17 and as old as 77 and craft ranging from stand up paddle boards, short sit on top plastics and sleek K1's and K2's.The race was won by John Lakeland from the Sunshine Coast in a time of 3.26.29. Cloncurry was buzzing in May after hosting the Arthur Beetson Foundation Outback Junior Carnival for the first time since 2017. It was originally scheduled for 2020, but was deferred due to COVID-19 and it was the carnival's 10th anniversary, with the inaugural event held at Winton in 2011. The age groups participating were under 14 and 16 boys and under 14 and 17 girls, bringing together more than 150 players and their team officials. For the second time in three seasons the International Legends of League have packed out Mount Isa and also for the second time honours were shared on the field. In an entertaining game at Alec Inch Oval in front of over 5000 fans on Saturday night the Legends of League All Stars drew with the Mount Isa All Stars team 34-34. Sadly it's few years too late to claim a prize but a local man has caught a 12-year tagged barramundi at Lake Moondarra. Carla Cerizza sent in a photo of husband Bruno saying he "seems to have caught an ol barra comp barra today", a 120cm beauty weighing 22.8kg which was still tagged. ""We've found out the barra was tagged and released in 2009." It wasn't the favourite to win, but Loud Enough, with Dan Ballard aboard, had enough class to win its second Mount Isa Cup. The 2019 winner, that time ridden by Tim Brumell, was third priced ($3.60) with the bookies before the race behind Spanish Hurricane ($2.80) and Dukes County ($2.90). But Ballard, who won three races on the day, rode a great 1450m race for trainer Steven Royes taking the front down the straight and storming away win by three lengths. The Cloncurry Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft has announced an extra event to this year's program in memory of one of the event's great stalwarts. The 'Ron Wall Memorial Derby Challenge' will commemorate great North Queensland horseman Ron Wall who died last year. Stockmans President Cheyne Williams said it was an easy decision given the time Ron spent in the north. Mr Williams said: Not only has he competed at Cloncurry more than any other competitor, he won the challenge in 1997 and 1999 along with numerous placings over the years".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/79f55d02-3661-433b-8e60-f5967ef0f14f.jpg/r2_48_1029_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg