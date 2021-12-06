What local councils across the region discussed in November

news, local-news,

We take our regular monthly look at what councils across North West Queensland decided at their meetings. Last time we looked at the October 2021 meetings. This time we look at November 2021 meetings. Cloncurry Shire Council Despite disagreement Council voted to change the assessment criteria of the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements Project Management requests for tender. The new criteria are Price 20%, Local Benefit 10% Experience (NDRRA, DRFA) 10%, Experience (key personnel) 10%, Resources / capacity to meet program timeframes 10% and Methodology 40%. The motion carried 4-2 with Cr Daniels, Cr Keyes, Cr V. Campbell, Mayor Greg Campbell for and Cr Swalling, Cr Bidgood against. Council voted to progress the relocation of the Mary Kathleen Park boiler using existing capital works budget and also endorsed the Mary Kathleen Park Masterplan, with a report to be tabled at the December 2021 meeting. Council donated $10,400 to the QCWA Cloncurry Branch for the 2021-2022 financial year as a direct off-set of rental fees received from the QCWA for Charlotte Scott House. Boulia Shire Council Council arrange for 500 cards to be uploaded with $200 each which will be allocated to adults with proof of residency in Boulia or Urandangi for 6 months prior to 24 September. These cards are only to be used for purchases at local stores and valid until December 2022. Burke Shire Council Could not access council's website Carpentaria Shire Council Council adopted a Dog Registration Inspection Program and will inspect residences in Normanton and Karumba to ensure compliance with local laws. Council will also run a three month mosquito breeding sites program. Council called for expressions of interest to run the swimming pools. Council has submitted a funding application for an artificial reef to attract tourists and fishers. Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council Minutes not available Flinders Shire Council Council wrote to Robbie Katter MP expressing support for proposal to expand the First Home Owners Grant to cover established homes. Council requested his support and advocation for the Western Queensland Housing Solutions Study. Council got a grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund of $19,745 to install air-conditioning at the Flinders Shire Public Library. Council approved $150 gift cards to all employees which can only be used at local participating business houses. Council had a budget of $650,000 funded by the Works 4 Queensland Program for temporary workers accommodation. Council approved additional funds required for purchase and installation of accommodation estimated at $800,000 from a budget re-allocation. Council submitted two Expressions of Interest to the Building our Regions - Round 6 $1.8m water upgrades for Hughenden and $1m for Prairie. Council approved the purchase of four second-hand dongas worth $46,000 each. Council applied to Round 2 of the Future Drought Fund for Stage One of the Flinders Shire Public Library Redevelopment in the Tier 3 Funding totalling $150 000. McKinlay Shire Council At a special meeting council appointed Trevor Williams to be Chief Executive Officer for a term of five years commencing on Monday December 6, 2021. At its regular meeting Council reallocated $56,000 from unspent funds R2R Burke St Reseal project to R2R Reseal Gilliat McKinlay Rd project and accepted the quotation from Austek Spray Seal for $251,383.22. Council awarded RADF funding: $3,800 - Bigger & Blacker: Steven Oliver's Life in Cabaret $4,503 - CrackUp Sisters Community Workshops & Performance $2,500 - Charlottes Web Workshops & Performance June 2022 $5,000 - Peter Dawes Park Mural The mayor congratulated the Julia Creek Caravan Park team who won the Queensland tourism award. The Mayor said "This is a wonderful achievement and acknowledgement of the innovation, planning and hard work which the Team has undertaken to deliver a State level winning tourism asset for our Community and visitors to our Shire." The team will now represent Qld at the national awards in March 2022. Council approved the Community Sponsorship Request for QCWA Neila Branch for $1,500. Council increase the daily attendance fee of the Julia Creek Early Learning Centre from January 1. Council thanked Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell for nominating for and being elected to the position as Chairman of MITEZ for the coming twelve months. Mornington Shire Council Council applied to Building Our Regions round 6 for Dam expansion and Water sewerage plant. Council provide "in principle" support for the submission of the three applications for a Community Liquor Permit. Richmond Shire Council Richmond Golf Club's application to host Australia Day 2022 was accepted. Richmond Golf Club's application to host Australia Day 2022 was accepted. Council granted employees a $800 Christmas Bonus and $100 shop local voucher in lieu of a Christmas party. Winton Shire Council Council agreed to spend $80,000 repair of the wagons in Elderslie Street and Gordon Kennedy Park, including transport and shelters. Council allocated $1.24m funding from Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program - Phase 3: New Hollow Log Toilets $ 200,000, PAPI Lights $185,000, Wagons Wheels $ 55,000, Showgrounds Tower $100,000, Saleyards Scales $146,785, Rubbish Tip Development (part) $95,000, Electrical Upgrade to sewer pump stations $190,000, Hall Air-conditioning (part) $275,000.

