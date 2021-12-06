Man charged after three-year-old's death in Townsville
Police have charged a 27-year-old man following the death of child in Kelso yesterday.
Police will allege at 6.40pm emergency services were called to a Kelso address where two young children were reported missing.
A shortly time later, a two-year-old was found safe and well wandering in a nearby at street.
Around 8.20pm, a three-year-old girl was located in a storm water drain.
The child was transported to Townsville University Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Detectives from Townsville Child Protection Unit have charged a 27-year-old Kelso man, who was known to the children, with one count each of manslaughter, endangering children by exposure and drive under the influence of a drug.
He has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on December 6.
