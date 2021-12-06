Valuation task underway across western Queensland

news, local-news,

Nearly 1400 Western Queensland landowners will receive new statutory land valuations in March next year. Queensland's Valuer-General Wally Kearnan announced Monday that valuers from the State Valuation Service were assessing property markets and properties in Boulia, Burke, Carpentaria and Croydon from now until early 2022. "The State Valuation Service's team of more than 140 expert valuers will be gathering on the ground information, as well as undertaking desktop assessments including research on property sales since the last valuation," Mr Kearnan said. "The culmination of their investigations will see new land valuations issued for properties covering almost 19 million hectares of Western Queensland by March 31 next year. READ ALSO: Women of the West donate $25,000 to local breast cancer group Glencore invests $25m in its own train rolling stock McKinlay Shire needs new leader as veteran CEO retires Survive the drive this wet season Mount Isa celebrates Christmas in the City "Land valuations provide independent data that underpin decision-making in the real estate industry and allows landowners to monitor the movement in the value of their land. "This information is used for determining state land rentals and entities such as local governments and the Office of State Revenue may use this information as an input to their rating and land tax considerations." The State Valuation Service values a selection of Queensland LGAs each year. The Valuer-General's decision to revalue an LGA is based on factors including a property market survey, the timing of the last valuation, as well as consultation with individual local governments and industry stakeholders. A total of 30 local government areas are being valued for release in 2022. Land valuations will remain unchanged In LGAs that aren't revalued. The Valuer-General said a property market overview for each LGA would be published when valuations were issued to landowners by March 31 next year. "The annual property market reports are a useful tool for owners to understand the change in the value of land in their area," Mr Kearnan said. "Preliminary assessment so far indicates various property markets have been strong in Queensland through 2021, particularly the South East Queensland residential market." Queensland landowners can sign up at www.qld.gov.au/landvaluation to receive their 2022 land valuation notice by email.

