The west coast will continue in heatwave conditions this week, while renewed flood warnings have been issued for parts of the east coast. Australia experienced its wettest November on record, with more rain expected for December due to the La Nina conditions. Major flood levels may be reached across the east coast this week. Inland troughs brought storms over the weekend. There may be a possible shower in Mount Isa on Tuesday and a possible storm on Wednesday though sunny weather will return for the rest of the week. Around 2.0mm fell overnight. Rain and storms are expected for northern, eastern and central Australia. Flooding has hindered harvest and caused crop damage in agricultural parts of the country. Possible severe storms may be felt this week in northeast NSW and Queensland. By contrast, the Northern Territory, southern Western Australia and South Australia are continuing to experience high temperatures and dry conditions. High fire danger ratings are expected in some of the heat-effected areas towards the west of the country.

