KAP calls for regions to have their say on health

news, local-news,

Katter's Australian Party MPs are calling on the community to ensure their voices are heard on health issues in regional Queensland. The Health and Environment Committee is conducting an inquiry into the provision of primary, allied and private health care, aged care and NDIS care services and its impact on the Queensland public health system. KAP Deputy Leader Nick Dametto said it was important people were forthright in sharing their concerns. He said health was the number one issue in his electorate, and therefore he felt it necessary to spread awareness about the inquiry. "Most recently the lack of specialists, GPs and mental health services has been brought to my attention," Mr Dametto said. "The local Council and stakeholders are doing a phenomenal job at developing the Shire to attract new residents and with health being a top priority for many, quality health care services are a must to ensure growth." READ ALSO: Glencore invests $25m in its own train rolling stock McKinlay Shire needs new leader as veteran CEO retires Survive the drive this wet season Mount Isa celebrates Christmas in the City Renegade buy into Mount Isa copper joint venture KAP Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter said it was important all rural and regional Queenslanders shared their experiences with the state of the current health system. "At the end of the day, the single mum who can't access dialysis in her hometown or the family who has to relocate to Brisbane so their child can undergo chemotherapy, do not care which level of government has dropped the ball on delivery health services equitably and fairly," Mr Katter said. "The problems with our health system - which are wide, varied and no more acute than in the regions - need to be looked at holistically. "I am encouraging all Queenslanders to use the opportunity of this inquiry to share their experiences and concerns with any component of health with the State Government. "I imagine most people will have a story to tell, and many of them will not be pleasant." Submissions to the HEC inquiry close at 10am on Thursday, 16 December 2021 and can be submitted via the Queensland Parliament website or by emailing hec@parliament.qld.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark https://www.northweststar.com.au/ Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/57301022-c1bf-4c08-8875-43b89957381b.jpg/r0_38_715_442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg