Cloncurry enjoys Christmas cheer

Cloncurry has welcomed the Christmas season with a weekend of festive events. Locals enjoyed the Community Christmas Party, a Christmas Light Competition and Christmas Markets. On Friday night the community gathered to celebrate the year together at the Community Christmas Party. A large crowd came to enjoy a free barbeque dinner and took the opportunity to catch-up. Locals lined up for a tasty dinner cooked by the Cloncurry Lions Club, and drinks served by the QCWA. The St Joseph's Catholic School choir and nativity scene provided festive entertainment. A chorus of excited children sang along to the live Christmas carols and squealed with delight when Santa stopped by for a visit. READ ALSO: Glencore invests $25m in its own train rolling stock McKinlay Shire needs new leader as veteran CEO retires Survive the drive this wet season Mount Isa celebrates Christmas in the City Renegade buy into Mount Isa copper joint venture Cloncurry Mayor, Greg Campbell and Chair of the Local Business Network, Susan Curley, announced 28 lucky locals as first draw winners of the Local Business Network Christmas Shop Local Campaign. The winners of the Cloncurry Christmas Light Competition were named at the community party. The Best Decorated House was 23 Griffith Street. The judges were wowed by the Department of Transport and Main Roads (Wellness Committee) which won the Best Decorated Business. Nobbies Station took a creative approach to their Christmas display and were the winners of the Best Decorated Rural Mailbox. On Friday and Saturday, locals and visitors filled the Community Precinct for the annual Christmas Markets. This year there were 17 stalls, selling yummy treats, handmade goodies, Christmas ornaments and more.

