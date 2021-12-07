Local clinicians learn new ways to talk about substance abuse

news, local-news,

A new initiative is helping North West Queenslanders address risky drinking and drug use by coaching local clinicians on effective ways to broach the often delicate topic of substance use. The Western Queensland Primary Health Network has commissioned Queensland's peak alcohol and other drug agency to lead the program that aims to develop the confidence, knowledge and skills of rural and remote clinicians in a region where risky alcohol consumption is 40pc higher than the state average. Queensland Network of Alcohol and Drug Agencies CEO Rebecca Lang said Western Queensland didn't have access to much specialist alcohol and other drug services. "That's why I think it's really important for primary care to get involved in screening for, and talking about alcohol and drug use," Ms Lang said. "People will often assume that they don't have a problem or it's under control, whereas we know alcohol consumption can really sneak up on people." "What starts as a beer after work turns into two or three and then turns into six and then turns into more than that each night, which can have lots of long-term chronic disease implications." The aim of the Western Queensland Alcohol and Other Drugs Capacity Building Initiative is to build the capacity of primary health staff to confidently provide support services that patients can access to address their substance use. One of the regional specialist Alcohol and Other Drug providers supporting the initiative is Lives Lived Well who emphasise that addressing substance use doesn't mean quitting immediately or going "cold turkey". "It's really about a person driving their own goals regarding their drinking or other drug use," LLW Southwest Queensland Clinical Services Manager Lindsay McMahon said. "For many people it's about making some small changes so that they can socialise and partake in festive activities where alcohol consumption can be in excess, and do so without the risk of harm to themselves." WQPHN Service Provider Coordinator Alistair MacDonald says the support offered through the QNADA initiative is designed to alleviate the apprehension health practitioners can feel about mentioning substance use with patients. "This is a confidence and skill building initiative that also helps lower the embarrassment that many clinicians and other primary health staff often tell us they feel in asking about alcohol and other drugs, fearing they'll say the wrong thing," Mr MacDonald said. "If more GPs, nurses, Aboriginal Health Workers and other staff in primary care settings feel confident to ask what are seen as the delicate questions, or know how to respond effectively and knowledgeably when a patient raises concerns, then that can only be good for the wellbeing of Western Queenslanders". The Program is currently being rolled out by QNADA in North West Queensland.

