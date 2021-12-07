Swim West program comes to Boulia

news, local-news,

Royal Life Saving Society Queensland has received grant funding to come to Boulia and deliver free swimming lessons for local schoolchildren. RLSSQ are the peak body for the prevention of drowning and their research statistics for the past year found that a quarter of all drownings occurred in rivers/creeks and there was a 56pc increase on last year in children drowning aged between five and 14. RLSSQ's aim for the Swim West program is to decrease the risk of drowning in the rural remote locations, by providing free swim lessons this summer. In addition to the lessons RLSSQ will be running a swim teacher course (two day course) at a cost of $50 a head for locals from the age of 16 to gain the qualifications to become swim teachers. RLSSQ said this would provide a potential source of income, employment and benefit to the community, potentially making the program sustainable in the future. The lessons and training begin on January 10, 2022. READ ALSO: Glencore invests $25m in its own train rolling stock McKinlay Shire needs new leader as veteran CEO retires Survive the drive this wet season Mount Isa celebrates Christmas in the City Renegade buy into Mount Isa copper joint venture Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark https://www.northweststar.com.au/ Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/96acc265-aea8-4e41-b246-b8493749383e.jpg/r0_32_600_371_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg