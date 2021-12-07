Mount Isa's Sunset State School honoured in state awards

news, local-news,

Sunset State School has been honoured in statewide education awards. The Mount Isa school was recognised for "removing barriers to achievement" in Education Queensland's Showcase Awards for Excellence in Rural and Remote Education. Principal Bryon Burke told the ABC the school is dedication to making it easy for all students to access a quality education "regardless of background". "We don't charge anybody anything... From books, materials, book lists... our nutrition centre offers up to four meals a day... buses run a couple of circuits to get children to school. We also run a scholarship program," he said. "We were aware of what we wanted to do some years ago and [financially] planned for it. There is no extra money." Education Minister Grace Grace said the Showcase Awards recognise and reward innovation in teaching and leadership practice in Queensland state schools. "I am very pleased to say the calibre of submissions and finalists was simply outstanding once again this year," she said. "All of our winners and finalists should be incredibly proud of all they have achieved to enhance students' learning experiences and advance Queensland's future through quality public education. "As well as rewarding great state school teachers and principals, the awards recognise schools for delivering innovative programs that lift the standards of education.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/ca5ce721-1d55-43b7-aea0-2f143c391956.jpg/r0_49_517_341_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg