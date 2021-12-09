Julia Creek Police recognise Lions Ladies driver reviver work

news, local-news,

Sunday, December 5 was International Volunteer Day, a time to celebrate and recognise volunteers across the community. Local police sergeant Cath Purcell said Julia Creek Police attended the local driver reviver site to catch up with some exceptional locals. "The driver reviver site is run by the Lions Ladies, a team of amazing women who are committed to the community," Sgt Purcell said. "Stop on in to take a break on your drive and fight fatigue behind the wheel." The driver reviver site is located at George Sills Lions Park on the eastern approach to town. It is open over school holiday weekends to provide refreshments and prevent driver fatigue.

