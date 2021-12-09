Government opens competitive tender for Flinders River water

news, local-news,

Thousands of megalitres of water are being made available in the north west, including for Queensland's first vanadium mine, to drive jobs and economic growth. Water Minister Glenn Butcher announced the competitive tender for 110,000ML of unallocated water from the Flinders River general reserve to support agricultural development in the catchment. Entitlements are tradeable, providing an opportunity for prospective users to find partners. "We are delivering on our commitment to open the tender this year so we can get this water flowing to this community," he said. "This water will increase agricultural capacity in the area and help drive prosperity, jobs and growth. "The Palaszczuk government continues to support regional economic growth through the delivery of unallocated water." The department is also releasing unallocated water held as strategic reserve for the Flinders River catchment area under the Water Plan (Gulf) 2007 to support the development of the Saint Elmo vanadium mine near Julia Creek. As a project of regional significance, the Saint Elmo mine is currently the only project eligible to access strategic reserve water. Mr Butcher said a release of unallocated water within this catchment area for a project of regional significance will stimulate the economic recovery of regional Queensland. READ ALSO: Mount Isa celebrates Christmas in the City Renegade buy into Mount Isa copper joint venture Bones of 110 million year old marine reptile found in Richmond North Qld to benefit from new Greenvale radar Logistics trial to reduce rail freight costs in North West Queensland Resources Minister Scott Stewart said releasing water for St Elmo would drive development of new-economy minerals in the north west. "The government is also investing at least $10 million in a demonstration vanadium processing plant in Townsville as another step towards a new battery manufacturing industry in the north," he said. "This is all about creating more jobs in more industries in regional Queensland." Entitlements in the Flinders River catchment are also tradeable, which provides further opportunity for future prospective water users to find water trading partners. The residual unallocated water volumes within the general reserve will be available to support future demands, including town water supplies and emerging minerals development.

