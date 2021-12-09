Local groups share in Gambling Fund grants

news, local-news,

Cloncurry and District Show Society is one of two North West Queensland groups who were successful recipients of the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund. The Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman congratulated the 448 recipients who will share in almost $11 million under the latest round. "We know these grants make such a difference to communities across the State," Minister Fentiman said. "These grants will be a welcome Christmas present to our community organisations who have worked so hard during another challenging year. "Not-for profit community groups are the life blood of our state and the work they carry out is of great benefit to so many in Queensland." Cloncurry Show Society got $35,000 to purchase cash registers, equipment and renovate the poultry shed. Meanwhile Winton Health Action Team will get $33,112 to purchase gym action equipment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/e7c6c22e-2eaa-4257-9bcc-9fde50deddf4.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg