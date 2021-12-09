Mount Isa family reunited with RFDS crew who saved girl's arm

news, local-news,

Three years ago, six-year-old Hannah Lovett was flown by the Royal Flying Doctor Service from Mount Isa to Townsville for emergency surgery which prevented her from losing an arm. On Thursday, as part of a competition held by RFDS partner Ergon Energy Retail, Hannah and her family were granted the opportunity to visit the Mount Isa Base to meet the Flying Doctor crew who help ensure the survival of thousands of patients every year. RFDS Mount Isa Nurse Manager Fiona Liddle thanked Ergon for reuniting the Lovett family with base staff. "Earlier this year, Ergon held a competition to offer customers the chance to win an exclusive tour of one of the Flying Doctor's eight aeromedical bases in Queensland," Ms Liddle said. "With more than 450 entries across the state, it must have been difficult to choose just three tour recipients, but I couldn't be happier with our local winner. "Providing emergency healthcare for those in need is part of the job, but it gives us great pleasure to meet former patients, like Hannah, and see them doing so well." Hannah's mum Kate, who entered the competition on her behalf, said her daughter was very excited to learn they had won a base tour. "I entered mainly as a way to say thank-you to the nurse and pilot who helped Hannah after she broke her elbow, and flew her and my husband to Townsville," Kate said. "I also wanted to provide Hannah, who is now ten-years-old, with a better look at the base - and for her to realise it isn't so frightening after all!" READ ALSO: Bones of 110 million year old marine reptile found in Richmond North Qld to benefit from new Greenvale radar Logistics trial to reduce rail freight costs in North West Queensland Robbie Katter wants rural residential blocks in Mount Isa Peter Campion to run for Clive Palmer in Kennedy Ergon Energy Retail Executive General Manager Ayesha Razzaq said the reasons behind why customers entered the competition really highlighted the impact this vital service has on our communities. "I cannot thank our customers and staff enough for keeping our partnership strong by giving as much as they can through their generous donations," she said. "It can be as little as $2, but it is so crucial in keeping the doctor flying."

