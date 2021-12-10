Mount Isa students ready for ambassador role

news, local-news,

Spinifex State College's Kathleen Farrelly and Good Shepherd Catholic College's Amy Jones will be starting year 12 next year as ambassadors for the resources sector after they were chosen by the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy to receive the QMEA ambassador award. The duo was among 20 students chosen from 90 QMEA-affiliated schools from across Queensland and they made it through a selection process which included showcasing work performed in school and in the community including leaderships roles, charity support and extracurricular activities. As part of the award the students spent three days in Brisbane engaging with the cutting edge of mining and resources innovation including a visit to Hastings Deering's Learning Centre for Excellence in Acacia Ridge. Hastings Deering's managing director Mark Scott said touring facilities like Hastings Deering gave students a snapshot of the underpinning skills and knowledge of many of mining's support industries. "They are terrific kids with genuine intent to pursue careers in the resources sector," Mr Scott said. "We make it as hands on as possible: allowing them to talk to people about future roles and meeting people who will become contacts they can refer back to when they finish school or university. The ambassador program can really give them a head start in the state's resources sector. READ ALSO: Bones of 110 million year old marine reptile found in Richmond North Qld to benefit from new Greenvale radar Logistics trial to reduce rail freight costs in North West Queensland Robbie Katter wants rural residential blocks in Mount Isa Peter Campion to run for Clive Palmer in Kennedy "Of the 1800 apprentice applications we received for our 2022 intake, 400 (20%) came from QMEA schools: an increase of 3% on our 2021 intake. Both our 2021 cohort and the 2022 intake include applicants who were both ambassadors and also attended QMEA schools." The program involves 200-plus industry mentors from QRC member companies who work with the QMEA to provide students with hands-on, real-world experiences. The Academy has introduced a record 5000-plus students to the benefits of working in resources over the past 12 months. QRC's Director of Skills, Education and Diversity Katrina Lee Jones said QMEA was a great opportunity for industry to interact with the next generation of young minds coming through our local education systems. "It also allows those industries to give back to the local communities that support them," Ms Jones said. "This year QMEA students participated in a range of new activities - from navigating a LEGO robotic mine truck from pit to port, to modelling the use of hydrogen in a fuel cell. Each activity challenges students to think creatively and work as a team, and the outstanding results speak for themselves." The students are a mixture of those taking a professional pathway (intending to study a STEM - science, technology, education and math - related course at university) and VET pathways (intending to gain a trade). The QMEA aims to promote the idea of professional and trade pathways and people working together along with promoting the latest and greatest of technology, training and opportunities in the minerals and energy sector.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/8f75b980-6867-445d-bba6-29f98e2e5c23.jpg/r6_242_1381_1019_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg