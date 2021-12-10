Mount Isa City Council goes Small Business Friendly

news, local-news,

Small businesses in Mount Isa are set to benefit from less red tape thanks to the latest Small Business Friendly Council signing on Friday. Minister for Employment and Small Business Di Farmer welcomed Mount Isa as the 25th Queensland council in the Small Business Friendly program. Ms Farmer said small businesses were the heart and hubs of Queensland communities and were crucial to economic recovery. "It's fantastic to see so many councils have committed to the Small Business Friendly program, with many others lining up to join them," Ms Farmer said. "When a council joins the Small Business Friendly family, they are pledging their commitment to support small businesses in their communities and help to reduce red tape." Mount Isa City Council Mayor Danielle Slade said Council was excited to join the Small Business Friendly family. "Small businesses are at the heart of their communities and now more than ever, particularly given the current economic climate, it's crucial that councils such as ours get behind them," Cr Slade said. "They create local employment opportunities and attractive, liveable communities, provide essential goods and services, and play a critical role in the social fabric of the region." READ ALSO: Bones of 110 million year old marine reptile found in Richmond North Qld to benefit from new Greenvale radar Logistics trial to reduce rail freight costs in North West Queensland Robbie Katter wants rural residential blocks in Mount Isa Peter Campion to run for Clive Palmer in Kennedy Cloncurry relaunches outback poetry prize Commerce North West President Emma Harman said signing the Small Business Friendly charter will create a successful partnership between council and business groups to support the wider Mount Isa small business community. "Small businesses are a key part of the region's strength and growth, so council's pledge to be more Small Business Friendly is to be welcomed and supported," Ms Harman said. "We look forward to working with Mount Isa City Council and the Queensland Small Business Commissioner to support the existing business community and to encourage new businesses to the city." Queensland Small Business Commissioner Maree Adshead said the co-signing of the charter marks a commitment to a collaborative journey. "This is an example of what the SBF program is all about - councils working closely with local businesses which ultimately benefits the whole community," Ms Adshead said. "The signing of this charter marks a commitment to put small business needs and priorities front of mind when making policy and regulatory decisions." The Commissioner said the Small Business Friendly program aims to build a community of like-minded people who want to ensure their small business community is flourishing. "When a council joins the SBF family they learn what other councils are doing to support their small business community. "We've recently set-up our communities of practice, which is helping all SBF members share their knowledge and key learnings, and to fortify their connections." The SBF charter has been developed by the Queensland Government in conjunction with councils and aims to recognise and encourage councils to actively support small businesses to recover and build resilience following disaster and economic challenges. The charter commits councils to communicate and engage, raise small businesses profile and capability, support resilience and recovery, reduce red tape, ensure fair procurement and prompt payment terms and promote place-based activities. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark https://www.northweststar.com.au/ Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/31671aef-f1eb-486d-a572-fc9a2c24f00e.jpg/r0_91_471_357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg