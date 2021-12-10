Hamish Griffin and family say farewell to Cloncurry

news, local-news,

A well-known local family are heading off to pastures new. Manager of the Cloncurry Discovery Park Hamish Griffin said that he and wife Hazel and their son Freddie were about to move to Tasmania. "After eight years, almost to the day, we are spreading our wings and leaving Cloncurry for colder climes," Mr Griffin said. "One of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but with the support of my dear wife, we have accepted a new role in a very nice looking Tourist village on the west coast of Tasmania." Mr Griffin said they had some amazing adventures in Cloncurry. "It is the only home Freddie has ever known. We have made some great friends and have so much to be grateful for," he said. "We have absolutely loved this special community, especially St Joseph's School and the St Colemans Parish". READ ALSO: Bones of 110 million year old marine reptile found in Richmond North Qld to benefit from new Greenvale radar Logistics trial to reduce rail freight costs in North West Queensland Robbie Katter wants rural residential blocks in Mount Isa Peter Campion to run for Clive Palmer in Kennedy Cloncurry relaunches outback poetry prize However Mr Griffin said the time was right to move. "Discovery Parks has been the living and breathing lifeblood of our existence and it is extremely hard to say good bye to my wonderful staff and clients," he said. "I have loved being involved in local community groups and doing what I can for the people of the great north west. I feel like we have made a small mark on the district. Sadly this has all happened very quickly and somewhat unexpectedly, so we won't have time for a farewell party or such like, but we will be around for another week, so we would love a visit if you are passing." Mr Griffin was a major advocate of cheaper air fares to the north west and gave testimony at the Cloncurry hearing of the Senate air fares inquiry and two other hearings. "I feel proud of what I did for the people of the north west," he said. "I'm not sure what it achieved other than shining a big spotlight on the injustice of unfair airfares, but I can safely say that I think Qantas and Virgin won't have quite the same sentiment as some of the nice comments."

