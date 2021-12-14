Young workers the focus of new Charters Towers campaign

news, local-news,

A campaign to celebrate hardworking young locals in Charters Towers is kicking off with KAP leader and Member for Traeger, Robbie Katter, and multiple local businesses backing the initiative. Daniel Sumpton, the creator and editor of The Charters Towers Magazine, Sumpton's Gold Rush Gazette, has rallied community support to help promote the campaign which will highlight youthful locals who are looking to stay in Charters Towers as business owners, artists, or contributing members of the community. Mr Sumpton explained that getting involved is easy and will show young workers that they are appreciated. "If you're under 30, just head over to the Sumpton's Gold Rush Gazette Facebook page and give the page a like then send us through Messenger 30 words or less on why you love Charters Towers and how you're planning to stay. We will publish all entries in a February issue of Sumpton's Gold Rush Gazette," Mr Sumpton said. Mr Sumpton thanked Mr Katter, and local businesses such as Charters Flowers, Stomping Elephants, Towers Snack Bar, 2nd to New, and Fushia Belle Boutique for backing the campaign, and said it was greatly needed in our town. "All businesses and personalities that are showing that they notice and appreciate the future of Charters Towers by backing this campaign are doing a great thing," Mr Sumpton said. "My goal as a young entrepreneur is to encourage talented young individuals to stay in our town and keep it flourishing." Mr Katter's full statement can be read on the Sumpton's Gold Rush Gazette Facebook page, as well as further information on the new campaign. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/e3ef52ee-9340-4c42-ab21-c741b158ce57.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg