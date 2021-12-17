Four Mount Isa area youths charged with property offences

news, local-news,

Damaged property, including a stolen vehicle, has led to four local youths being charged. Between 10pm on December 13, and 2am on December 14 a group of youths allegedly entered a Gray Street home by opening the front door with an unknown tool. Police alleged that once inside the youths found and removed a set of keys containing house, vehicle and business keys. Using the keys, they allegedly stole a vehicle from the address. The vehicle was involved in an evasion offence at about 2.15am on Marian Street, police said. The significantly damaged vehicle was found crashed into a fence on Nathan Street, just before 5.30am on December 14. An 11-year-old Pioneer boy was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary and commit indictable offence and unauthorised dealing with shop goods. He is set to appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court. Two girls have also been charged in relation to this offence. A 13-year-old Pioneer girl was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary and commit indictable offence. She is set to appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court. A 15-year-old Pioneer girl was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, burglary and commit indictable offence, enter premises and commit indictable offence by break in and unauthorised dealing with shop goods. She has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act. A 15-year-old Pioneer boy has also been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle in relation to the vehicle theft from West Street. He is set to appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court. If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting. Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/16b36a9e-b7fb-4c9c-91f8-2d75fad4eb90.jpg/r2_69_798_519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg