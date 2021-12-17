Mount Isa Homeless Hostel to reap the benefits from project funding boost

news, local-news,

A project that will create a Men's Healing Area at the Mount Isa Homeless Hostel is among the six Queensland picks that will receive a funding boost from Aurizon. Managing Director & CEO Andrew Harding said the Giving Fund enables Aurizon and its people to support the important work undertaken by local charities in areas where Aurizon operates. "The funding will provide an extra boost for local projects and initiatives that aim to improve community education, safety, environment and health and wellbeing," Mr Harding said. "As COVID-19 is still a challenge for so many in our communities, it is pleasing that through these grants we can provide this well-deserved support to a number of meaningful and worthwhile projects. "With over 85 per cent of Aurizon's employees living and working in regional areas of Australia, we are delighted to be able to support these local charities in our area of operations." There were six North Queensland winners: Aurizon's Community Giving Fund distributes funds bi-annually and provides grants of up to $20,000. More than 480 charities and not-for-profit groups across Australia have received grants since the Fund was established in 2011. The next round of applications for the Community Giving Fund will open in March 2022. For more information about the Community Giving Fund visit www.aurizon.com.au/community. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5QSV2wJYJi8ZgVyWibkV7A/bd027086-ffcd-4383-804f-78da2d209c90.jpg/r3_15_860_499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg