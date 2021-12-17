Mount Isa Homeless Hostel to reap the benefits from project funding boost
A project that will create a Men's Healing Area at the Mount Isa Homeless Hostel is among the six Queensland picks that will receive a funding boost from Aurizon.
Managing Director & CEO Andrew Harding said the Giving Fund enables Aurizon and its people to support the important work undertaken by local charities in areas where Aurizon operates.
"The funding will provide an extra boost for local projects and initiatives that aim to improve community education, safety, environment and health and wellbeing," Mr Harding said.
"As COVID-19 is still a challenge for so many in our communities, it is pleasing that through these grants we can provide this well-deserved support to a number of meaningful and worthwhile projects.
"With over 85 per cent of Aurizon's employees living and working in regional areas of Australia, we are delighted to be able to support these local charities in our area of operations."
There were six North Queensland winners:
- Queensland Youth Services Inc. will use the funding to provide Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training to school staff and youth workers and teen MHFA training to 240 young people in two large public secondary schools in the Townsville Community, building the mental health literacy of school staff and students.
- St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland will use the funding to create a Men's Healing Area at the Mount Isa Homeless Hostel. Comprising of an undercover BBQ area, underground oven, landscaped garden, yarning circle, mural wall and native/vegetable/herbal garden, this space will be created by the tenants alongside a local landscaper and Elders, providing a culturally appropriate therapy area.
- The Aboriginal Literacy Foundation Inc. will use the funding to assist with postage and courier costs for books to remote indigenous communities across North Queensland, providing appropriate reading materials for their distance education. Over the past 18 months (during COVID19) there has been a far greater emphasis on distance education in the remote Indigenous Community. An important part of this has been the need for more reading material for Indigenous students, particularly in upper primary school.
- Queensland Fire and Emergency Services will use the funding to supply waterproof AED kits to all Townsville State Emergency Service(SES) boats to enhance the response capabilities of SES members to respond immediately and effectively in providing life sustaining first aid to any persons experiencing cardiac distress. The boats are mobilised during water search and rescue, and during flooding.
- Sarina Landcare Catchment Management will use the funding to provide 15 days on ground works, purchase 200 native plants and plant guard kits, and provide site assessment before and after. This will result in enhancing the biodiversity and resilience of native vegetation and habitat along the Sarina Inlet Trail. The Sarina Inlet Trail is a 400m walking trail that meanders along the mangrove edge linking Sarina Beach to Johnsons Beach. It is well regarded and utilised by locals and visitors to the area.
- Special Olympics NSW will use the funding to procure a new, International Table Tennis Federation approved wheelchair table tennis table for use at weekly training sessions, interclub competitions and games events for 133 athletes with disability at the Special Olympics Queensland's Mackay Club. The table used currently has reached the end of its serviceable life.
Aurizon's Community Giving Fund distributes funds bi-annually and provides grants of up to $20,000. More than 480 charities and not-for-profit groups across Australia have received grants since the Fund was established in 2011.
The next round of applications for the Community Giving Fund will open in March 2022.
For more information about the Community Giving Fund visit www.aurizon.com.au/community.
