news, local-news, Mount Isa, police, crime, camooweal, barkly highway, pioneer, mount Isa Children's court

Queensland Police officers have charged a 17-year-old Pioneer boy who allegedly broke into and stole alcohol from a licensed premises near Camooweal. Police allege the boy accessed a Barkly Highway licensed premises by jemmying open a rear door at 4.40am on Monday, December 20. OTHER NEWS: Police said that CCTV allegedly shows him entering a bar and takeaway bottle shop areas to remove bottles of alcohol. He allegedly is seen returning three times, removing further bottles of alcohol each time. A 17-year-old Pioneer boy has been charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence by break. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Children's Court at a later date. If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting. Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rob.dougherty/9ca7953f-b3dc-479b-ad03-598cab67bc2e.jpg/r0_205_940_736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg