Queensland Police officers have charged three teenagers after a string of break-ins at businesses in Normanton. Police alleged the teenagers entered an Old Croydon Road business, which is surrounded by a 10 foot barbed wire chain link fence, at 9.40pm on December 10. At 11.30pm on Friday, December 17, the teens allegedly accessed a Woodward Street convenience store by removing a box air-conditioning unit from a rear wall, entered via the hole and stole a number of food items in the store. OTHER NEWS Police alleged the teenagers also gained access to a Caroline Street business and rifled through staff lockers and removed a safe and soft drinks from a fridge between 3pm on Friday, December 17 and 3pm on Monday, December 20. It's alleged they also gained entry to a Haig Street council building by smashing a rear window between 1pm on Saturday, December 18 and 4pm on Monday, December 20; the Woodward Street convenience store again on December 20, and a Brown Street business by smashing a window. A 19-year-old Normanton woman has been charged with two counts of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break and stealing. She was granted bail and is due to appear in the Normanton Magistrates Court on January 17, 2022. A 15-year-old Soldiers Hill boy has been charged with enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence. He was given bail and is due to appear in the Normanton Children's Court at a later date. A 14-year-old Normanton boy has been charged with four counts of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, two counts of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and one count of possess tainted property. He has been remanded to appear in the Normanton Children's Court at a later date.

