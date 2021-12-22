news, local-news,

Forget Monopoly - a retired Chinchilla truck driver has put his own spin on a novel board game in a bid to educate people about the ins and outs of the high pressure industry. More than 20 years after rolling out a mega piece of paper in his lounge room to draw his gaming concept, and overcoming prototype challenges during the GFC, Trefor Jones, 72, has finally released Linehauler. Players are tasked with transporting freight and goods throughout the Australian playing board all while navigating the boundaries of operating costs, mandatory logbook stops and double-line overtaking restrictions. OTHER NEWS Since officially launching in September, the game has already attracted buyers from England, Germany, Spain, Canada, India, Argentina and America, as well as locally. Mr Jones said the idea was born at a time when there was a lot of animosity between cars and truck drivers. "I was in the vehicle rental industry for 40 years on and off and I've been on the road throughout different stages of my life and I just had a belief that this would work because I'd played the prototype with different people," he said. "There were a lot of disbelievers, people thought I was mad. "It's actually an educational game as well because it depicts everything a truckie sees along the road, even motorists." The game is stocked online and in regional stores, including the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in Alice Springs. "The response has been encouraging," he said. "It's got good educational sectors to it too because for anyone wanting to get into the industry, this is a first-hand look at what you'll encounter while travelling on the roads." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xv9ANvsWbcwFXF8qYqgkD5/4470486e-49b7-41dc-b68b-1f21ad33725c.jpg/r5_0_2991_1687_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg