Top 10 metal bands in regional Queensland

Compared to the 1980s, metal is a niche genre in many countries today, including Australia - more so when you move out to the regions. But with COVID dealing a devastating blow to the entertainment industry in the past couple of years, these bands deserve the spotlight more than ever. So let's down tune the guitars, speed up the drums, deepen the vocals and take a look at the best metal bands regional Queensland has to offer. Starting as a small band in Mount Isa in 2012, EndAll grew to a size where almost every metalhead and muso knew who they were. Their catchy guitar riffs and powerful vocals led them to great heights, but it's their sheer determination to keep going which is truly commendable. EndAll has been through a lot over the years, including line-up changes, leadership changes, image changes, COVID, and even location changes. OTHER NEWS The band was shelved by the founder for two years, but the pieces have been reforged and it is stronger than ever. Recently, the band moved to Gympie where it has been laying low and building a foundation to get back into the studio. Beleth are a groove-driven death metal band that delivers songs with a driving punch, an element of groove and aggressive, brutal vocals. Believe it or not, the band is only two members - Chris Long produces, records, engineers and mixes of all instruments and Sebasthian Bentos-Pereira handles the lyrics and vocals. What is truly remarkable, however, is Long is based in Gladstone and Bentos-Pereira lives in Sydney. It was an exciting 2021 for the duo, releasing their debut album, 'Silent Genesis', in June. Not wasting any time, Beleth are already writing new material for their follow-up album. Melody and groove blend together as one with Day Of Contents' heavy riffage and melodic leads. Day Of Content is based in Maryborough and was formed in 2016 when Garth Douglass met guitarist Cody Hodges in the local music store. The pair then got together and wrote four songs for a debut EP launch. With the songs written, other members were required to fill the other important roles in the band. The first song released to the public, Obsession, found immediate success by reaching number one on the Triple J Unearthed metal charts within three weeks in 2017. Day Of Content performed their debut show at Metal United Down Under Hervey Bay in 2017 and officially launched their EP, 'Isolation', in 2018. They have since played a multitude of shows around south east and Central Queensland. In 2019, Day Of Content supported huge Sydney band Polaris in Rockhampton on their North Queensland tour to a sold out crowd. In August 2020, the band released their first music video, Sufferer, a new song from their second EP, which released one week later. Many people find it difficult to classify the band by a single genre, which is partly due to the singer's unique voice. This helps them stand out from the pack. Adnate is a two-piece, atmospheric post-metal band from southeast Queensland. Their style mixes elements of sludge and black metal, with flourishes of post-rock that help create a sound which takes the listener on a journey. Remarkably, Adnate is two musicians from Toowoomba and the Gold Coast. "We are almost completely DIY. Our only concern is to make our art and music come to life in the most honest way possible," Toowoomba guitarist and synth player Albert Long said. Long is joined by Gold Coast-based Blaise Clement, who handles bass and vocals. Adnate released their latest album, 'Astral Propagation', back in February. Long said it was recorded in multiple locations around the south east and produced by Toowoomba's Gaslight Studios, which also handled drums. "Because the two of us grew up in the south east Queensland area, we are Influenced by how beautiful the national parks are. Our latest release features field recording from within Ravensbourne National Park," Long said. On the album, Adnate attempt to summon and then organise structures in a free form composition style. Lyrically, Astral Propagation incorporates these themes with an air of bittersweetness that somehow holds a positive light for the chance of humanity. In the process of representing an honest account of their human experience, the music is cathartic, uncompromising, and crushing. Enkidu is a melodic black metal studio project that attempts to evoke a trance-like sonic landscape that lyrically explores introspective themes from life to death. Starting in 2018, Enkidu has been an entirely self-written, performed and produced project that continues to grow its skills and experience with every release. The project is quite mysterious, with no social media to promote its music. Ghosts of Black River are a four-piece metal band from Townsville. Formed in 2013, Geizy, Jason, Whitey and Rob set out to make music they wanted to hear and have ended up playing with some of Australia's leading metal bands. Fuelled by their desire to bring groove-laden metal to the of people of Australia and the world, they have played shows with the likes of King Parrot, The Dream Killers, Se Bon Ki Ra and more. The band's debut EP, 'Rollin' with Devil', was released shortly after forming and features signature tracks like Damaged and Dead Man's Hand. Following this up was their full-length release, 'Struggle On', which came out in 2017. Odysseus is a progressive, alternative and cinematic experience from Bundaberg. A reoccurring evolution through reincarnation, Odysseus have travelled the nation to perform their original music, which consists of a range of influences, from rap and metal to funk and jazz. Performed by a three-piece on vocals, keys, guitar, and drums, they don't have a bassist. Instead, they produce their low end with an 18 inch subwoofer pushed by a Roland Juno DS. With an album planned for release in the near future, fans can expect the unexpected. Only Ghosts Remain is a Cairns-based alternative metal outfit whose sonic palette lies at the intersection of beauty and chaos. Through the juxtaposition of clean-cut vocals and brutal metal screams, listeners are guided through dynamic passages that meander between neck-snapping breakdowns and intimate, ethereal interludes. Comprising Lauren Barnes (vocals), Aaron Bell (guitar, production, heavy vocals), Cedric Kirchner (bass, keyboards) and Tim Edwards (drums), their sound is a synthesis of each of the four's musical backgrounds and influences. Above all, Only Ghosts Remain places heavy-hitting beats, chugging riffs and hook-filled melodies at the centre of their tonal universe. Their debut single, Black Dog, was released in July 2019 and was well-received by the public. Their two latest singles are proving there is no slowing down for these four, with Scars currently receiving 57,500 streams. A career highlight for the band was winning a Triple J Unearthed competition, which thrust them on tour to support three time ARIA award-winning act, Northlane. When Hearts Wither is primarily a doom metal project originating from Gympie. Interestingly, the project is the sole work of Andy Derksen, a multi-instrumentalist who writes, composes and sings. When Hearts Wither expresses the feelings of despair and tranquility. In November, WHW released its new single, Locked Away and Buried Inside, from a new album due out in 2022. Probably Queensland's most famous metal band, The Amity Affliction have built a worldwide following. The band, which was born in Gympie in 2003, cocoons raw honesty in haunting hooks, pummelling grooves, and rapturous riffs. Joel Birch [vocals], Ahren Stringer [vocals, bass], Dan Brown [lead guitar], and Jon Longobardi [drums] have served up two ARIA gold-certified albums - 2010's 'Youngbloods' and 2012's 'Chasing Ghosts' - and earned a platinum certification from ARIA for the seminal 2014 release, 'Let The Ocean Take Me'. 'This Could Be Heartbreak' (2016]) marked the band's second consecutive top 30 debut on the Billboard Top 200, while 'Misery' (2018) elevated them to new critical heights. Their 2020 release, 'Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them', further cemented their position in the scene. While the boys have since left Gympie, they still acknowledge their roots by playing shows there.

