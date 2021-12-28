Step away from the table. Why you keep eating when you're full

news, local-news,

Ever eaten that last slice of pizza, even though you've had enough? Or polished off kids' leftovers, despite already feeling full? To understand what's happening - and how to fix it - let's explore your body's "stop eating signals" (satiety signals). Your body's satiety signals kick in when your brain senses you've consumed enough of the nutrients you need. Your brain takes its cue from sources such as: Your brain puts all those sources of information into a "satiety algorithm" and, at a certain point, sends you the signal that it's time to stop eating. This helps explain why, if you aren't getting enough of the nutrients you need overall, you might feel unsatisfied and keep eating even when you're full. Your body's satiety signals are easy to ignore - especially when you're tempted with varied and tasty foods and you feel social expectations to eat. Add an alcoholic drink or two, and it may get even easier to ignore satiety signals. Other factors may include your ethics about not wasting food, and habits such as routinely eating dessert after dinner - regardless of how you feel. If you've ever overeaten while feeling bored, fearful, stressed, lonely, tired or guilty, you've discovered that food can improve your mood (at least temporarily). Indeed, some of the hormones and natural brain chemicals involved in satiety signalling have been shown to affect mood. If you regularly keep eating when you're full, it's worth exploring possible underlying psychological contributors. Depression, anxiety and stress (check this test to see if you're experiencing the symptoms) have been linked to overeating. So has post-traumatic stress disorder - and no, you don't have to be a war veteran to have PTSD. This survey has a checklist of symptoms. Eating disorders such as binge eating disorder or bulimia nervosa are also linked to overeating (check this survey of symptoms to see if any apply to you). Having had adverse experiences in childhood can also play a role in habitual overeating. Try this quiz if you suspect this may apply to you. If you suspect psychological contributors to overeating, know there are scientifically proven treatments that can help. For example, depression and anxiety now have well established treatment pathways. PTSD can be treated with proven therapies. Eating disorders can be treated effectively with cognitive behavioural therapy for eating disorders, among other treatments. Your local healthcare professional can help you find treatment options, and some are free. Other strategies you may like to consider are listed below: May you always be "satisfied".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/a4780738-7501-4ef7-9fbe-c52f6fd7aa6e.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg