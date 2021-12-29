Flood watch for Leichardt and Cloncurry rivers cancelled

news, local-news,

UPDATED, December 19 1.30pm: The flood watch for the Leichhardt River, Upper Flinders River, Cloncurry River, Lower Flinders River has been cancelled due to the relatively fast movement of the tropical low expected to dump heavy rain across the tropics. While heavy localised rainfall remains likely, the catchments in the Mount Isa and Cloncurry regions are unlikely to be significantly affected. OTHER NEWS: EARLIER: A flood watch is in place for the Leichardt and Cloncurry rivers catchment areas as heavy monsoonal rain moves into the Gulf of Carpentaria and tropical north. The Bureau of Meteorology said that heavy rainfall was forecast over the next few days, initially over the Cape York Peninsula and lower Gulf catchments, before extending eastwards to affect the North Tropical Coast on Wednesday and Thursday. Very heavy rainfall was likely locally, with potentially intense rainfall in isolated locations. Rainfall is expected to ease from Friday as the low moves offshore. The BoM said that the majority of catchments across the Flood Watch area were relatively dry, which would limit their initial response to rainfall. However, with prolonged rainfall, river levels rising above the minor flood level are likely from late Wednesday into Thursday with areas of moderate flooding possible, most likely within the smaller coastal catchments. Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes are likely across parts of the flood watch area. The river catchments likely to be impacted are: Settlement Creek; Nicholson River; Leichhardt River; Upper Flinders River; Lower Flinders River; Cloncurry River; Norman River; Gilbert River; Jardine River; Ducie, Jackson and Skardon Rivers; Wenlock River; Embley and Mission Rivers; Watson River; Archer and Coen Rivers; Holroyd and Kendall Rivers; Coleman and Edward Rivers; Mitchell River; Staaten River; Jacky Jacky Creek; Olive and Pascoe Rivers; Lockhart River; Stewart River; Normanby River; Jeannie River; Endeavour River; Daintree River; Mossman River; Barron River; Mulgrave and Russell Rivers; Johnstone River; Tully River; Murray River; Herbert River; Black River; Ross and Bohle Rivers; Haughton River; Don and Proserpine Rivers

