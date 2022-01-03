news, local-news,

Charters Towers has kicked off its 150 Year celebrations with a 2022 commemorative calendar featuring people, places and events that helped shape the region. The celebrations began at December's Christmas Fair with a retelling of Jupiter Mosman's account of his chance discovery of gold. Charters Towers was declared a goldfields soon after, in 1872. OTHER NEWS: According to deputy mayor Graham Lohmann, whose portfolio includes community events, 2022 is a significant milestone in the region's history. "We are looking forward to celebrating with a great range of activities hosted by council," he said. "We hope these activities will also attract visitors and bring former residents back to Charters Towers." The calendar has been produced by the council as part of the celebrations, incorporating the events planned for the year, along with information and quotes about the Towers' diverse and rich history. Cr Lohmann said it made the calendar truly unique and a wonderful memento of the 150 Year celebrations. It has 13 months and December 2021 was dedicated to Jupiter Mosman, the person recognised as discovering gold near the base of Towers Hill. One calendar per household was provided free of charge throughout December and from January it is available to purchase from the local Visitor Information Centre. The community is encouraged to register 150 Year events on the Visit Charters Towers website so that locals and visitors can keep up to date with celebrations as they are planned. Council has also created a dedicated Facebook page for all of its 150 Year celebrations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/88uitQDCBZnXA8enwGJ5Zd/cd86b02c-5351-4dea-a7ca-7a2aadde7dee.JPG/r0_218_6000_3608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg