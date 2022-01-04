news, local-news,

Emmi Lewis' new clothing and homewares business is living proof that you can live anywhere in this modern world and not be shut out of the retail industry. The Quarters Linen and Clothing is the 22-year-old's first venture into online shopping, from her base on a property south of Longreach, and one she says is having a very positive response. "I started thinking about this 12 months ago," she said. "I wanted to match life out here with a modern take." Originally from Tenterfield, NSW, Emmi boarded at The Glennie School in Toowoomba before travelling to Longreach in 2018, supposedly for a year. After governessing for Peter and Kimble Thomas at Ilfracombe, she found herself in a number of office positions in Longreach, including for Bill and Georgia Seeney's Ray White Rural business. OTHER NEWS: She says she's come to love the beautiful world that is remote western Queensland, for its unique landscapes, stunningly warm sunsets, hardworking people, and a "tight-knit community that is as welcoming as ever". They gathered around Emmi and her boyfriend Robert Paterson in early December 2019 when Robert crashed his ultralight plane mustering near Isisford, resulting in significant head, face and leg injuries. Life has changed for both of them in the months and years since, including a decision on where it would be best for them to live. They've settled on Inkerman Station, midway between Isisford and Stonehenge, which is what gave rise to the name of Emmi's business. "We live in the remodeled shearer's quarters there," she explained. "That's my store, and I also have pop-ups around the district." Always a lover of fashion and homewares, Emmi hit upon the business as her outlet in what was a very new and unfamiliar lifestyle. "I struggled a bit to find my place in the world out there, the isolation of it wasn't my natural place to be," she said. That was the driving force for The Quarters, plus a belief that no matter if someone was living in Melbourne or on a remote cattle station in Queensland's central west, women should be able to access both personal and homeware styles that make them feel confident and beautiful on the inside and out. "I envisioned myself providing the wonderful women that I am surrounded by both near and far, with clothing and homewares that entailed a mix of modern, classic, and country tastes," she said. Emmi said she felt there was always room for more choice in the region, as evidenced by the support her website had been receiving since the November launch. "I'm trying to buy Australian made as much as possible, and I'm going through a modern unique vibe with my homewares," she said. As if that wasn't enough, she began studying nursing externally through the University of New England in the June 2020 intake, and is planning her November 2022 wedding. "Rob is the number one supporter of me and my business idea," she said. "The launch morning in November went really well, and I'm having a much more positive response than I expected this early." All her models - Jessica Ball, Courtney Horan, Kate Paterson, Rachel Bryant, Maddie McCosker, Jules White, Courtney Sheales, Samantha Plath, and Kate Browning - are locals who love her initiative as well.

