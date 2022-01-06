news, local-news,

Former Cassowary Coast Regional Council deputy mayor and current Tully Canegrowers board member Bryce Macdonald is the man charged with the mammoth task of unseating incumbent Kennedy MP Bob Katter for the LNP. His selection as the LNP candidate for the vast North Queensland federal seat that's been held by Mr Katter since 1993 was announced just prior to Christmas. The 54-year-old said he had no doubts about the enormity of the task to unseat the current sitting Member but he was happy to be a thorn in his side. "People are starting to see through the current Member's style of promising the world, under-delivering and then blaming someone else for his failures," he said. "The grumbling from people unimpressed with his performance is definitely growing and I hope they see me as a viable and sensible alternative. OTHER NEWS: "If people think Kennedy has done well with the current Member, imagine the possibilities for our region if we had a member of the government as our MP willing to go to Canberra to personally lobby ministers." A number of LNP representatives including Queensland Senate candidates Andrew Cripps and Nicole Tobin, and Townsville-based Senator Susan McDonald, were on hand to offer their support at the announcement. Ms McDonald, also the government's Special Envoy for Northern Australia, said to change the north west's fortunes, the MP needed to change. "Bryce is a no-nonsense candidate with vast experience in a range of industries which will make him easily relatable to people in Kennedy," she said. "He's is a hard worker, and he's a grassroots candidate with knowledge of how parliament works and how to get things done. "In his role at Tully Canegrowers he has been instrumental in lobbying for fairer deals for cane farmers and fewer regulations." Mr Macdonald said he had a background in the transport industry, meaning he knew the importance of good roads to help move people and freight safely and efficiently. "I'm also passionate about agriculture, mining, tourism and water storage, so the people of Kennedy can count on me to fight for everything that makes our part of the world so great - and not only fight but get the results that have been so lacking for so long." Mr Macdonald said he would run a positive campaign, highlighting the Morrison government's "outstanding" performance during the COVID pandemic. "You wouldn't have wanted to be in any other country when COVID struck - Scott Morrison acted quickly to bring in worthwhile programs that saved lives, businesses and jobs," he said. "As a result, Australia is in excellent economic shape with low unemployment and low taxes all while spending record amounts on Medicare and infrastructure." The Prime Minister is required by law to call an election before May 21.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/88uitQDCBZnXA8enwGJ5Zd/0f22e38c-b526-47c6-8d56-a1270808e43c.jpg/r0_325_3024_2034_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg