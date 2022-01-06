coronavirus,

The North West region has 49 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday night, with the total remaining constant due to people recovering from the virus. North West Hospital and Health Service confirmed that while 15 additional cases have been identified 15 cases have recovered. This included two patients who had been receiving clinical support at Townsville Hospital who were discharged. North West HHS said that two cases remain in Cloncurry and six on Mornington Island, with the remaining cases in Mount Isa. All positive cases were receiving clinical support as required under the clinical management of the North Queensland Virtual Ward. It came as daily COVID-19 cases in Queensland went above 10,000 for the first time. People have been reminded to check the dedicated Queensland Health COVID-19 website for information, alerts, resources, and updates. North West HHS said that given the widespread transmission of COVID-19, community members have been strongly urged to consider any movement through the Queensland community as a risk for infection. This is particularly the case in vulnerable communities. People have been urged to ensure social distancing is maintained, perform regular hand hygiene, and monitor for symptoms. Stay COVID safe: Mount Isa mayor The Buchanan Park drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic would be open on Friday from 9am until 12pm with testing for those with COVID-19 symptoms only to help identify cases and reduce community transmission. The testing clinic will not operate on Saturday or Sunday, January 8-9. The North West HHS COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Mount Isa Civic Centre in West Street would be open on Friday, January 7 from 9pm to 4pm and Monday, January 10 2022 from 9am to 4pm. The vaccination clinic will not be in operation on Saturday or Sunday. North West HHS said that it was essential that all community members maintained social distancing, practice good hygiene, wear a face mask where required and get the COVID-19 vaccination. North West residents were encouraged to call 134 COVID (13 42 68) with concerns and regularly check the Queensland Health website for more information and possible exposure locations.

