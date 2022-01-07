69 COVID cases in North West as numbers grow

coronavirus,

The number of COVID cases in the North West has risen to 69, with cases in Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Mornington Island and Normanton. There remains two cases in Cloncurry, six on Mornington Island, and one case in Normanton. The number of cases in Mount Isa is now at 60. North West Hospital and Health Service said that all positive cases were receiving clinical support via the virtual ward. OTHER NEWS: Community members were reminded to check Queensland Health COVID-19 websites for information, alerts, resources, and updates. North West HHS said that, given widespread transmission of COVID-19, community members were strongly urged to consider any movement through the Queensland community as a risk for infection, particularly in vulnerable communities. They said people should ensure social distancing is maintained, perform regular hand hygiene, and monitor for symptoms. OTHER NEWS: Bryce Macdonald selected as LNP Kennedy candidate The Buchanan Park drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic will not operate on January 8-9 and will reopen on January 10 from 9am to 12pm, with testing for those with COVID-19 symptoms only. The North West HHS COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Mount Isa Civic Centre in West Street will open January 10 from 9am to 4pm. The vaccination clinic will not be in operation on Saturday or Sunday. North West residents are encouraged to call 134 COVID (13 42 68) with any concerns and continued to wear masks and social distance where possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/1497b38a-de5f-41ae-92c7-cde231795d7e.jpg/r17_362_6780_4183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg