Mount Isa COVID case numbers rise

news, local-news,

North West Hospital and Health Service has confirmed a total of 112 active COVID-19 cases in the North West region as of 7pm Friday January 7. Fifteen cases remain in Cloncurry, six on Mornington Island, and two case in Normanton, with the remaining cases in Mount Isa. All positive cases are receiving clinical support as required under the clinical management of the Virtual Ward. NWHHS is reminding the community to check the dedicated Queensland Health COVID-19 website for information, alerts, resources, and updates. RELATED NEWS: Struggle to find Rapid Antigen Tests in Mount Isa Do the right thing and keep Mount Isa safe, says Mayor Qld posts 9581 cases, surge on Gold Coast Given widespread transmission of COVID-19, community members are strongly urged to consider any movement throughout Queensland as a risk for infection. "This is particularly the case in vulnerable communities," the NWHHS said. "Ensure social distancing is maintained, perform regular hand hygiene, and monitor for symptoms." The North West HHS COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Mount Isa Civic Centre in West Street is open from 9am to 4pm. It is essential that all community members maintain social distancing, practice good hygiene, wear a face mask where required and get the COVID-19 vaccination. North West residents are encouraged to call 134 COVID (13 42 68) with any concerns and are urged to regularly check the Queensland Health website for more information and possible exposure locations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/8af0d48a-dcaf-416d-9f01-274eefab1348.jpg/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg