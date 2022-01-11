Tributes flow for Brahman breed great Lorena Jefferis

news, local-news,

Rural Queenslanders and the Brahman industry were saddened to learn of the passing of one of its stalwarts over the Christmas period. Lorena Jefferis, formerly of Elrose, Cloncurry, lost her three-year battle with cancer on December 26. Ms Jefferis is being remembered as an admired cattlewoman and a beautiful soul. Announcing her passing, son Grant Jefferis said she had been "brave, inspirational and simply amazing" in her fight against cancer, determined to stay with the family until Christmas. Many people, Australian Brahman Breeders Association treasurer Brett Coombe included, have described her as the rock for husband Rodger as they developed the Elrose Brahman Stud in north west Queensland. Mr Coombe said the pair had been well-known pioneers in the region, beginning an on-property sale and undertaking a lot of embryo work. That was echoed by Mr Croaker, who said they had developed probably the biggest herd of perfectly recorded Brahmans the industry had seen. Lorena is survived by husband Rodger and their children Grant and Brooke. The celebration of her life was held at 10am on Tuesday, January 11 at the Theodore Showgrounds.

