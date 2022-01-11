Beryl the Brahman launches her first book

news, local-news,

She's on all the socials, has 43,000 followers across the world and now Beryl the Brahman has her very own children's book. Written by Sally Jo Webster, the lady who raised Beryl as a poddy and then documented her antics on the Beryl the Brahman Facebook page, the book tells of this special cows' most recent adventure. It has been nearly seven years since Beryl joined the Webster family and since then, the poddy has grown into a cow who has just produced her second calf. Beryl was initially born at Mount Little, a beef property between Georgetown and Croydon, and while Sally and her husband Jake still own the station, they've since moved, with Beryl, to another property north of Julia Creek. Sally said it wasn't long after Beryl was born that they realised they had a special calf on their hands. "She would just do funny things like in the afternoon if we were sitting out on the lawn having a drink, she come out and camp up next to us," Sally said. "If we put a blanket out, she'd go and sit on that with us." Sally decided to give Beryl her very own Facebook page and when a video of Beryl watching TV with the family went viral, she realised there was immense interest in her story. "Once Beryl got well known among our own rural circles people kept asking me what I was going to do next with it," Sally said. "Someone suggested a children's book and I thought 'yeah, that's something I'd actually really like to do'." That was nearly four years ago and as Sally and Jake got busy with their young family, she admits to putting the idea in the too hard basket for a while. "Then I found this great little publishing partnership called Little Steps and everything fell into place," she said. Once Little Steps approved Sally's manuscript for Beryl the Brahman, she was able to engage her favorite bush illustrator, Kate Rutter. Kate runs her own cartoon business from a farm in NSW and Sally said Kate not only produced beautiful illustrations for the book but helped her through a lot of the production process. "She was really amazing and gave me a lot of direction," Sally said. "She's a very talented, down to earth, humble lady who doesn't get as much recognition as she deserves." While reluctant to give too much of the story away, Sally said the book, aimed at children aged three to six, tells the story of a great adventure undertaken by Beryl and her farm friends. She said it's a lighthearted story and while she didn't intend to promote animal welfare or the role of farmers, she hopes those messages resonate with readers. "It's not really on my agenda but I do hope people can see that graziers and farmers are not only the custodians of the land but also the caretakers of their animals," she said. "I hope it portrays that in a really positive light because we do really love our animals." Sally is also thrilled that the book will be further promoting the place of Brahman cattle in the North. "Beryl isn't the most beautiful Brahman in the world but a lot of people seem to love the Facebook page because she is a Brahman and I'm really proud that we are showcasing the breed and advertising Brahmans in Northern Australia," she said. With the help of Little Steps, the book has been distributed through major outlets such as Booktopia, QBE Books and Angus and Robertson, but the bulk of the copies will be distributed by Jake and Sally themselves. They're in the final stages of setting up a store on the Beryl the Brahman Facebook page where customers will be able to buy the book online. These days Beryl is busy with her second calf and while she no longer comes inside or sits with the family for afternoon drinks, Sally said she is happier seeing her beloved cow hanging out with her own mob. "She is in paddock around the house and we see her every day and the kids still feed her," she said. "When we moved to Julia Creek I really wanted her to go back with cattle because I think that is really important for her."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AiCzB4VqmYJMUfirK8QQiz/2655dc2c-eefc-4aae-a581-21a992c3f9f1.jpeg/r0_217_4032_2495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg