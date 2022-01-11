Agreement reached to eradicate mesquite infestation in Cloncurry

news, local-news,

Cloncurry Shire Council and Southern Gulf NRM have reached an agreement that will see a significant impact on the mesquite infestation currently found within the shire. Inspections have been conducted by Cloncurry Shire Council and Southern Gulf NRM to identify and determine an order of priority for treating the mesquite, recognised as a Restricted Invasive Plant under the Qld Biosecurity Act 2014. The introduced species from North and South America, also known as Algaroba and Quilpie Algaroba, grows between 5-15 metres tall with zig-zag branches and a smooth dark red to green bark. The partnership has seen finances supplied by Southern Gulf NRM, through the federal and state government's Disaster Recovery Funding, matched dollar-for-dollar by the Cloncurry Shire Council to a sum of $100,000. The plan is aimed at spraying mature and regrowth mesquite in council-managed land and on private landholdings, a big step towards eradicating the species from the Cloncurry town area. Southern Gulf Project manager Charles Curry is hopeful that "by treating the mesquite, there may also be some success with simultaneously reducing the numbers of rubber vine and chinee apple, other highly invasive species, that often encompass the same areas". A dedicated contract team of two have braved the summer heat and completed their initial sweep of Cloncurry. It is reported that a large number of mesquite was sprayed, much of which will start yellowing and dying as the herbicide takes effect. Landholders consulted for participation in the project have voiced their approval so far and are eager to see the results. The second stage of the project is set to be completed throughout December. A second team will also be spraying through December with a focus on Parkinsonia and bellyache bush, which have been found in large numbers around Lake Corella, a well-known tourist spot between Cloncurry and Mount Isa.

