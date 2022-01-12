Youth charged with Christmas Day robbery

news, local-news,

Mount Isa police have charged a boy with property offences and assault occasioning bodily harm. During the early hours of December 25, it is alleged a boy gained entry to a West Street residence by smashing a kitchen window. Once inside, it is alleged he located and removed two bottles of alcohol, a wrist watch and other jewellery items, make up items, a portable speaker and an amount of Australian currency. Further, he allegedly unwrapped several Christmas presents, however didn't take any items. At about 10.25pm on January 2, he and another youth entered a Nambut Crescent yard to gain access to a neighbouring address. Once inside the neighbouring yard, they allegedly made their way to a ground level storage area and stole food items from a fridge. The boys then re-entered the neighbouring yard, but were chased off by an occupant. READ ALSO: Cyclone Tiffany makes landfall and heads west towards Gulf Struggle to find Rapid Antigen Tests in Mount Isa Do the right thing and keep Mount Isa safe, says Mayor Qld posts 9581 cases, surge on Gold Coast Youth arrested on Mount Isa property charges Longreach man wins $1.2m on Keno At about 2.10am on January 3, it is alleged he and co-offenders have entered a Rebecca Street address, by jumping a rear fence and have then gained access to the dwelling, via the rear door. Once inside the dwelling, they allegedly stole five bottles of alcohol, a laptop, wallet, vehicle and motorbike keys. The occupant woke and the group fled, only to return a short time later and allegedly attempt to steal the vehicle parked in the driveway, also taking a spare key left in the glove box. The male victim allegedly confronted the boy, who was seated in the drivers seat and attempted to remove him from the vehicle. The pair chased each other around the vehicle, until the boy armed himself with a piece of wood. It is alleged the other persons involved began to throw rocks at the victim and he was also struck in the chest by the piece of wood, resulting in a scratch to his chest and affected movement in his right arm. CCTV captured the offence. A 17-year-old Pioneer boy has been charged three counts of burglary and commit indictable offence and one count each of; attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and trespass. He was refused bail and has been remanded to appear in Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date. Five other persons were charged last week, in relation to this offence. An 18-year-old Sunset man, two 16-year-old Pioneer boys and one 15-year-old Pioneer boy were each charged with burglary and commit indictable offence, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle and assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed. The three youths were refused bail and are due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court at a later date. The 18-year-old man was given bail to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on January 17. A 21-year-old Pioneer man has also been charged with receiving tainted property in relation to this matter and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on January 17.

