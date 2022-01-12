Tasmanian dream turns to nightmare for Griffin family

news, local-news,

A dream of starting a new life in the Apple Isle has turned sour for the Griffin family. Before Christmas Hamish and Hazel Griffin and their son Freddie finished up in Cloncurry. The then manager of the Cloncurry Discovery Park Hamish Griffin said they were moving on after eight years to manage the Big 4 Tourist Retreat resort in Strahan, Tasmania with Hamish employed as the manager and Hazel his assistant. However after selling all their furniture in Cloncurry and travelling 4000km by car and ferry to their new home in Tasmania, things went wrong very quickly. Mr Griffin said they started working on January 1 where he was promptly terminated for being overweight. "The owner fooled me into going with him to move a sofa and then said that he didn't think I would be able to do it," Mr Griffin said. "I asked why not and he said I was too fat and he said that he thought I couldn't climb a ladder, he thought I couldn't push a lawn mower, he thought I couldn't move a sofa. "I asked him why he though this and he said 'well because of the way you look' I asked him where he was going with this and he said he couldn't employ me any longer." Mr Griffin said he was dumbfounded and was not given the opportunity to show he could do the job. "I was employed as the general manager, not a grounds and maintenance person," he said. "I explained this and he said that he had offered us a lot of money and I would need to absorb the wages of a maintenance person and do both jobs. "I said that he could not terminate me simply based on my appearance, but he said that it was not to do with how I look, but on my ability to do the job." Mr Griffin said he did the same job in a larger property in extreme conditions in Queensland and worked in Afghanistan for three years as a contractor assisting NATO And ISAF forces where no-one had issues with him being overweight. "He said that I had an obligation to tell him that I had a medical condition when he interviewed us, I said what medical condition and he said.... You are obese," he said. "The kicker is that I have actually lost 90kg in the last eight years through hard work and determination so to be told I'm too fat to be the manager of a tourist park was a kick in the guts." The owner of Big 4 Tourist Retreat in Strahan, Paul Dutton confirmed to the North West Star he believed Mr Griffin had a duty to inform him of his condition prior to employment. READ ALSO: Cyclone Tiffany makes landfall and heads west towards Gulf Struggle to find Rapid Antigen Tests in Mount Isa Do the right thing and keep Mount Isa safe, says Mayor Youth arrested on Mount Isa property charges Longreach man wins $1.2m on Keno North West COVID cases push towards 300 "I acted in a way that was reasonable and aligned with responsibility of care of health issues," Mr Dutton said. "(Mr Griffin) knew he had a tough job on his hands, there are 11 acres and he had to do all the lawns. "He could not attest that he could complete those tasks without health risks." Mr Dutton said this was a very different job to the one Mr Griffin had in Cloncurry and was very hands on. "There are 65 units here and you have to empty the gutters, and all the pallets of alcohol from the bottle shop need to be distribution," he said. "It's unfortunate but he had a duty to declare his situation." Mr Griffin is now examining his options and said it has cost them $12,000 to relocate and another $6000 to go back. "I gave up a job and my wife's job, my son's school and music lessons, all our doctors, our friends everything to move," he said. "My 8 year old gave away his pets and we sold his bike, he never got the opportunity to say goodbye to his school mates."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/5491b6fc-0c6c-4b1e-8d7b-55123ff261ea.jpg/r0_136_1170_797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg