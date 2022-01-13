Police charge man with service station break in

news, local-news,

A local man has been charged with attempted break of a service station in Mount Isa. At about 3.20am on Saturday, January 8, police were detailed to attend a Camooweal Street service station, in relation to a man attempting to gain entry to the store. Police arrived minutes later and located a man matching the description given. He was subsequently arrested. The offence was captured on CCTV. A 33-year-old Soldiers Hill man has been charged with attempted enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence. He was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on March 7. READ ALSO: 42 new COVID cases in Mount Isa Longreach man wins $1.2m on Keno Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract Meanwhile at about 12.20am on Saturday, January 8, it is alleged a boy gained entry to a Hutton Street licensed premises and removed three cartons of alcohol. A 17-year-old Pioneer boy has been charged with one count of enter premises and commit indictable offence in relation to this matter. He was charged with a second count of enter premises and commit indictable offence for committing a similar crime in August 2021, where he allegedly stole two cartons of alcohol from the same establishment. He was refused bail and is due to appear in the Mount Isa Childrens Court.

