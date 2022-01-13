Splashez Aquatic Centre to launch new inflatables Friday

news, local-news,

Splashez Aquatic Centre has a new fun way to pass the rest of the school holidays in Mount Isa. The swimming pool's new inflatables have arrived and the first inflatable session will be from noon to 3pm. Splashez said swim tests are to be done prior to use of the inflatable and people will be given an arm band once complete - the rule is "No arm band, no play" The testing will be carried out from 11:30am on Friday with the inflatable is open for those five years old and over all the way to adults but there is a maximum height limit of 180cm. One person at a time to enter only - wait for the Lifeguard to let you on. Strong wind may restrict the use at times if so activity will stop until wind eases. Council also said the main pool was getting retiled next weekend. The pool will be open and operating as normal throughout the work, which will be carried out from Friday, January 21, to Sunday, January 23. The swimming pool closed for a six week upgrade in September and reopened with new shade structures, new barbecues, new lighting, solar roofing and there is be a private function area that people can hire out. The work was park of the planned $7.5m upgrade to the Family Fun Precinct.

