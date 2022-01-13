news, local-news,

There is major flooding at Beswick in the Northern Territory on Thursday after widespread heavy rainfall in the Waterhouse River catchment. A flood warning was also in place for the Roper River and a watch was in place for the Katherine River. The Waterhouse River at Beswick Bridge was predicted to reach around 8.70m on Thursday afternoon and remain above the major flood level of 8.30m today. It is currently at 8.54m and rising slowing, with major flooding, The Bureau of Meteorology said totals of between 70mm and 130mm had been recorded in the region in a 36 hours period and that more rain was forecast for Thursday. Maranboy Hill has recorded more than 155 mm of rain since 9am on Wednesday. READ ALSO: 42 new COVID cases in Mount Isa Longreach man wins $1.2m on Keno Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract The BoM said that Waterhouse River at Beswick Bridge was expected to exceed the major flood level of 8.30m early on Thursday morning. A watch warning remains in place for the Katherine River, which is expected to peak at moderate flood level which would not require evacuations. As of 5.15am the river at the Katherine Bridge was 8.35 and rising, which was still below minor flood level. The Roper River downstream of Mataranka was at 1.70m and rising A severe weather alert remains in place for the Katherine area as ex-cyclone Tiffany, now a tropical low, continues to have an impact. Locations which may be affected also include Wadeye, Nauiyu, Adelaide River, Mataranka and Pine Creek. As of 4am the system was about 100 km southwest of Katherine and moving west and expected to remain a deep tropical low on Thursday. The BoM said that the Arnhem, west Carpentaria, south Daly and northern Gregory districts could expect heavy rainfall which could lead to flashflooding. Wind gusts up to 100kmh are expected in the districts on Thursday morning and severe thunderstorms were also possible across the Top End.

