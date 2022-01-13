Savannah Way Causeway to help flood resilience

news, local-news,

A new $800,000 causeway will improve flood resilience for a key Gulf route on the Savannah Way. The federal and state governments have signed off on a joint agreement to build a causeway through Armstrong Creek on the Normanton to Burketown Road to improve flood resilience. The Armstrong Creek is a tributary of the Flinders River and the causeway project is fully funded by the Australian Government through the National Flood Mitigation Infrastructure Program, funded by the Commonwealth's Emergency Response Fund. Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience, Senator Bridget McKenzie said it was an important flood mitigation project to protect communities against the impacts of future floods. READ ALSO: 42 new COVID cases in Mount Isa Longreach man wins $1.2m on Keno Tasmanian dream turns sour for Cloncurry family North West Councils want locals to download disaster app CIMIC wins Mica Creek solar power contract "The funding will allow the existing floodway to be removed and replaced with a new concrete base slab and box culverts, raising the creek crossing to improve flood resilience," Minister McKenzie said. Queensland Senator and Special Envoy for Northern Australia, Susan McDonald, said this investment would deliver enormous benefit. "The Normanton to Burketown route is vital to our region, and having safe and reliable access, especially during the wet season, will have enormous social and economic impacts for the region," she said. "Safe and reliable roads are crucial for the continued movement of essential supplies, tourists and local families." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33x2EhhAkH8V5ukLXns43Jt/f9d750e0-cbcb-4948-b1d5-51b432bce21d.jpg/r7_150_3002_1842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg