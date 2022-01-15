Another 33 COVID cases in North West Queensland

news, local-news,

The North West Hospital and Health Service has reported another 33 cases in the region in the last 24 hours. The increase came after just two new cases were reported on the previous day. As at 7pm on January 13, there were 368 positive cases of COVID-19 in the North West. North West Hospital and Health Service has aligned COVID-19 daily reporting with the Queensland Health's COVID-19 statistics webpage, found at https://bit.ly/covid-19-statistics-qldhealth. These figures are updated daily and reflect the latest numbers as at 7pm on the previous day and include a location breakdown of cases. Queensland's Chief Health Officer said, that "if you are unvaccinated, you are nine times more likely to end up in hospital than if you have received a booster vaccination, that is three doses of vaccine". Get vaccinated and ensure follow-up with your second dose and booster dose. Given widespread transmission of COVID-19, community members are strongly urged to consider movement through Queensland as a risk for infection. This is particularly the case in vulnerable communities. Ensure social distancing is maintained, perform regular hand hygiene, wear masks when required and monitor for symptoms.

