Police charge three after Mount Isa car thefts

A man and two youths have been charged with theft from cars in the Mount Isa suburb of Happy Valley. In the early hours of Tuesday, January 11, offenders allegedly entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway of a Zircon Street address and removed a packet of face masks. A locked vehicle parked in the driveway of a Diamond Crescent address was also entered. Offenders allegedly removed a wallet and a bag containing photographic equipment. A 21-year-old Mount Isa man has been charged with enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence. He was issued with a notice to appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on March 14. A 16-year-old Menzies boy has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act in relation to two counts of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence and one count of trespass. A 16-year-old Parkside boy has been dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act relating to two counts of enter premises with intent to commit indictable offence.

