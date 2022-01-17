Boost up against COVID, say North West mayors

news, local-news,

Leaders of North West Queensland's councils are urging locals to boost up to reduce the impact of COVID in our communities as virus infection rates climb in the region. Carpentaria Shire Mayor and Chair of North West Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils Jack Bawden said the region had been lucky to escape the first waves of COVID and had a chance to get prepared as best as possible. "With COVID cases cropping up across our communities, now is not the time to drop the ball," Cr Bawden said. "We've worked so hard, followed restrictions and been fortunate so far to avoid some of the terrible results that have hit other parts of the country. Right now, we're heading into another important milestone in tackling this pandemic. Now's the time for individuals to step up and take responsibility to seek out vaccination if they haven't already and continue to follow recommended health advice." Cr Bawden said the message has been clear: get vaccinated, get boosted, get tested, wear a mask when indoors, social distance, and stay home if you're feeling unwell. "The best way to reduce the spread of the virus, and its impact on individuals is to be vaccinated," he said. "There are long distances from medical facilities let alone those with specialist treatment. It's important we protect our communities and the most vulnerable - we can do that by getting as many locals as possible vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for free to everyone aged five years and older. Check in with your local health clinic, GP or for more details on vaccinations available and to find a vaccine location near you visit: https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking/

