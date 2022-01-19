Watco East West wins north west Qld cattle train contract

news, local-news,

The state government has selected Watco East West to operate cattle rail transport services in North West Queensland from 2022 following a competitive procurement process. It's the third cattle rail service for the company, which began operating on the south west line between Morven and south east Queensland in 2020 and then won the western rail contract to Longreach last year. After the Longreach decision KAP leader Robbie Katter expressed concerns it was "the final nail in the coffin" for Queensland's former publicly-owned rail freight service Aurizon but Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new North West contract would support local jobs and employment. "This contract will employ train drivers, maintenance and operational staff based in local communities in regional Queensland, supporting our COVID-19 economic recovery plan," Mr Bailey said. "As the only state in Australia that operates cattle trains, the Palaszczuk Government continues to play a key role in supporting our agricultural sector and managing freight transport demands. "The new contract with Watco East West is another way our government is investing in jobs in our regions, while also making our roads safer and less congested." Watco East West Director Chris Hood said the contract would bring exciting new opportunities to the North West region, with local recruitment underway. READ ALSO: New Mount Isa Bunnings prepares to open mid-February Higher chance of rain in the North West this week Beloved dog 'BB' reunited with family after Mount Isa road crash Price of unleaded reaches a new high in Mount Isa Another 44 cases of COVID in the North West North West mayor found guilty of misconduct "We've identified we will need 10 qualified drivers in 2022, and an additional 12 needed from 2023, in addition to maintenance and support staff," Mr Hood said. "New depots and infrastructure to support loading and unloading on the rail corridor are also being investigated, including a loading and spelling facility near Townsville. "We look forward to working with the beef industry to grow the number of cattle being transported by rail." Services in the North West will ramp up in 2022 as cattle herds rebuild and in line with Watco local recruitment. The Palaszczuk Government supports the delivery of cattle rail services through Transport Service Contracts, managed by the Department of Transport and Main Roads. Rail services transport herds of cattle from regional hubs across the state to processing facilities on Queensland's eastern coast. Watco East West has also been selected to operate cattle rail services in the Central West and South West regions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Y5kUJ9Q7iPMNzBC9i5WqCU/ac249498-d883-45be-999e-9ccb1fa0a783.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg