Mount Isa City Council hosts unique story time
Children will experience a unique story time in Mount Isa next week, but it is not where you might expect it.
Mount Isa City Council is hosting a special Story Time at Splashez Aquatic Centre as part of their First 5 Forever program.
Story Time will take place on January 28 from 10am to 10.30am for preschoolers and families to enjoy pool-side.
Pool admission charges are as normal, however bookings for Story Time are essential as spots are limited.
Make a booking by calling the Mount Isa City Library on (07) 4747 3350.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.northweststar.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au