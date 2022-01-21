Mount Isa City Council hosts unique story time

news, local-news,

Children will experience a unique story time in Mount Isa next week, but it is not where you might expect it. Mount Isa City Council is hosting a special Story Time at Splashez Aquatic Centre as part of their First 5 Forever program. Story Time will take place on January 28 from 10am to 10.30am for preschoolers and families to enjoy pool-side. Pool admission charges are as normal, however bookings for Story Time are essential as spots are limited. Make a booking by calling the Mount Isa City Library on (07) 4747 3350. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY? Send letters to the editor or story tips to nwseditorial@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/d3ac06cd-5099-4445-88b4-4a923ce7493c.jpeg/r2_0_719_405_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg