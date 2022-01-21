What local councils across the region discussed in December

news, local-news,

We take our regular monthly look at what councils across North West Queensland decided at their meetings. Last time we looked at the November 2021 meetings. This time we look at December 2021 meetings. Cloncurry Shire Council Cr Janessa Bidgood moved a motion that Council write a letter to the Queensland Premier stating they were an inclusive community, and did not support mandates introduced on 17 December "however, we strongly encourage all residents to get vaccinated." When it came to a vote there were three in favour (Cr Keyes, Cr Bidgood, Cr Swalling) and two against (Crs G and V Campbell) while Cr Daniels abstained. However in accordance with a Standing Order an abstain vote was taken to be a vote in the negative meaning the vote was tied. In another Standing Order, Mayor Campbell used his casting vote, and voted in the negative so the motion was lost. Boulia Shire Council Council agreed to the request by the bureau of meteorology to take up the option of a lease extension at Urandangi from 1st March 2022 to 28th February 2032. Burke Shire Council The Housing Strategy implementation is progressing. Three houses now sold. Council has applied for a North West Minerals Province Sustainable Communities Grants for the Burketown Wellbeing Precinct including plans for a water park and pool for Burketown. Burke Shire Council has become a Small Business Friendly Council by signing the Small Business Charter. Carpentaria Shire Council Cr Gallagher informed the meeting that the sprinklers are on at the Normanton Cemetery at night and the water is running down the road. The Director of Engineering promised to chase up and rectify. Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council (November meeting) Mount Isa police advised that people arrived from Robertson River (NT) for a funeral and were COVID positive. The police were chasing them up to put them into quarantine. The Johnathan Thurston academy arranged for Wifi to be installed at the PCYC. Council will contract Graham Stevens to provide a piece for the Savannah Art Trail of a Dirriwalda baitfish. Flinders Shire Council 27 May 2022 has been appointed a public holiday for the Shire of Flinders - Hughenden, Stamford, Prairie and Torrens Creek for the purpose of the Hughenden Show. Council submitted a funding application to the Bridge Renewal Program and Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program, for the sealing of the Old Richmond Road / Dalkeith Road up to the Alderley Crossing, and discuss with the Department of Transport and Main Roads for potential opportunities for a Flinders River pedestrian bridge to connect north to south Hughenden and also the sealing of the Hughenden to Muttaburra Road. Council approved for the Stamford Sports Club Inc. to clean the public toilet area in the Stamford township at a fee of $25 per service. Council approved an electric vehicle charging point but wants to negotiate a location closer to the CBD as first preference prior to entering into the required Electric Vehicle Charging Station Licence Agreement between Council and Yurika in support of the roll out for Queensland Electric Super Highway. Council accepted a tender from Western Truck Group for the trade in price of $75,000 for a prime mover and the purchase of the new unit, a UD Prime Mover for the tendered amount of $193,735.65. McKinlay Shire Council McKinlay awarded numerous plant tenders including: 1985 Ford Fairlane Hearse to David Munday for $1,500, Perkins/Wilson 27KVA Generator to Patrick Hick for $3,400, 2013 Toyota Prado - (Grey Prado) to Toby Price for $31,350, 2013 JCB Backhoe Loader Ross Pukallus for $42,000, 2013 JCB Backhoe Loader to Ross Pukallus for $42,000, 600 L Diesel Tank to Beven Scott Woods for $440, Kerrick Diesel Fired Hot Water Unit to Ian McLachlan for $110, 2008 Caterpillar 950H Wheel Loader to John Lynch for $132,561, 2014 Toyota Hilux 2wd to Jack Alldridge for $17,600, 2015 Toyota Hilux 4x4 to Patrick Hick for $27,100, Toyota Prado - (White Prado) to Toby Price for $36,300. Council note that the invitation to tender for the construction of a new dip and extensions to the Livestock Transit Centre is being held over to the new year pending advice from Translink Qld on the livestock haulage contract on the Townsville to Mount Isa rail line. That contract was awarded to Watco in the new year. Councillors Janene Fegan and Shauna Royes have held discussions with staff and Qld Rail regarding a proposal to seek the approval of QR for Council to undertake minor improvements to the surface of the car parking area at the Julia Creek Railway Station to be available for use by tourists with caravans for short term parking while accessing the businesses in the Julia Creek CBD. Subject to a report Council agrees to pay a $2,000 application fee to Qld Rail for the purposes of QR drafting a licence to Council to enable the use of the car park area at the Julia Creek Railway Station for short term car and caravan parking. Mornington Shire Council Not available Richmond Shire Council Council approve the quotes received to complete works for the upgrades at the Caravan Park. They are for power upgrades at the Caravan Park for the existing laundry facilities, Office and new washer/dryer power supply. Winton Shire Council At a special meeting November 30 Council award tender Winton Shire Council Hall HVAC to Total Cooling Solutions for the sum of $622,896.90 for aircon supply and installation. The Vision Splendid Institute proposed to formalise the relationship between Griffith University, Winton Shire Council, the Outback Film Festival and the Koa-Guwa Corporation in order to grow the reach of the film industry. Winton Shire Council agreed to become a consortium member of the Vision Splendid Institute to the value of $10,000.

